Current Generation of Croatia Players Underestimated - Head Coach Dalic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said on Tuesday that the current generation of the country's players has been underestimated with his team reaching the semi-finals.

"I think, the current generation of Croatian players has been underestimated. Croatia is remembered as a team who earned third place in 1998 [the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France]. Our players are at the strongest clubs, Real [Madrid], Barcelona, and show their best in Russia," Dalic told journalists.

Croatia beat Russia on penalties in Sochi on Saturday to book a spot in the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face England in Moscow on Wednesday.

Commenting on the team's success during the tournament, Croatia defender Dejan Lovren stated that a chance to advance to the final of the FIFA World Cup could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for a football player.

"We know what we need to succeed. In moments like this, you forget fatigue, no matter how strong it is. Such a thing [a chance to play in the final] may only happen once in a lifetime," Lovren told journalists.

READ MORE: VIDEO of Croatia Defender Shouting 'Belgrade, Burn' Emerges Amid Ukraine Scandal

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov England Making History at 2018 FIFA World Cup - Head Coach Southgate

The 29-year-old Liverpool player added that he had not been following the inner workings of the England team but knows that they have many strong players, including [forward Harry] Kane, who is a "dangerous opponent", and that he expects the game to be "very interesting and intriguing".

The England-Croatia match is set to kick off at 21:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT) at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

READ MORE: English Blogger Presented With World Cup Tickets for Telling Truth About Russia

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

READ MORE: England Tossing Chicks During Their Training Ahead of Semi-Final Against Croatia