VIDEO of Croatia Defender Shouting 'Belgrade, Burn' Emerges Amid Ukraine Scandal

Late last week, a video of Croatian footballer Domagoj Vida chanting pro-Ukrainian slogans appeared on social media after Croatia's win over Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup's quarterfinals.

Croatian defender Domagoj Vida has again emerged in the Internet with the Glory-to-Ukraine call, several days after his team made it to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In the video, Vida, who is seen sitting together with Croatia assistant coach Ivica Olic, holding what looks like a bottle of beer and says "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Burn, Belgrade!" in Croatian.

Last Saturday, a video showing Vida shouting "Glory to Ukraine!" and Croatian coaching assistant Ognjen Vukojevic saying "This is a victory for Dynamo [Kiev] and Ukraine" appeared on social media. Both of them previously played for Dynamo.

After the incident, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee issued a warning to Vida, but did not ban the 29-year-old Besiktas player from the World Cup semifinals, in which Croatia will face England on July 11.

The incident was also followed with Vukojevic's suspension from his duties at the World Cup by the Croatian Football Federation.