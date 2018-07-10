Register
13:07 GMT +310 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates his team goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Croatia and Nigeria in Kaliningrad, Russia, June 16, 2018

VIDEO of Croatia Defender Shouting 'Belgrade, Burn' Emerges Amid Ukraine Scandal

© Sputnik / Elena Rusko
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
9115

Late last week, a video of Croatian footballer Domagoj Vida chanting pro-Ukrainian slogans appeared on social media after Croatia's win over Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup's quarterfinals.

Croatian defender Domagoj Vida has again emerged in the Internet with the Glory-to-Ukraine call, several days after his team made it to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In the video, Vida, who is seen sitting together with Croatia assistant coach Ivica Olic, holding what looks like a bottle of beer and says "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Burn, Belgrade!" in Croatian.

Last Saturday, a video showing Vida shouting "Glory to Ukraine!" and Croatian coaching assistant Ognjen Vukojevic saying "This is a victory for Dynamo [Kiev] and Ukraine" appeared on social media. Both of them previously played for Dynamo.

READ MORE: VIDEO of Croatian Player Shouting 'Glory to Ukraine' After Russia Game Released

After the incident, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee issued a warning to Vida, but did not ban the 29-year-old Besiktas player from the World Cup semifinals, in which Croatia will face England on July 11.

READ MORE: Breaking Bad: Top 10 VIDEOS of England Fans Rampaging After World Cup Wins

The incident was also followed with Vukojevic's suspension from his duties at the World Cup by the Croatian Football Federation. 

Related:

UK Foreign Office Advises World Cup Fans Visiting Russia to Remain 'Vigilant'
Peruvian Fan Plans to Move to Russia After World Cup - Yekaterinburg Mayor
Twitter Slams NATO for Hailing World Cup Semifinalists as Being Part of Alliance
Russia's Head Coach Vows Team Will Do Better at Next World Cup
Tags:
coach, social media, video, match, Internet, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ivica Olic, Domagoj Vida, Croatia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok