England Tossing Chicks During Their Training Ahead of Semi-Final Against Croatia

Photos showing the unusual way of training were posted on the team's official Twitter account. The team was divided into two groups and played a game of tag with a chicken. After the warm-up, the training session went on as usual.
Earlier on Tuesday, FIFA correspondent Laure James, who attended England's morning training session, reported via Twitter that all 23 Gareth Southgate's men took part in the training.
You’re telling me the day before England play their biggest match in 30 years, our team are preparing by playing catch with multiple rubber chickens?— Lucas (@Lucas_Coppin) July 10, 2018
What a country. pic.twitter.com/mn9gM6aI1F
England will play Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday, with the kick-off due at 21:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT).
