WATCH Russian Team Meet Football Fans in Moscow After Defeat by Croatia

The players are conducting a meeting at the fan zone in Vorobyovy Gory in the Russian capital, following the nail-biting game with Croatia. The event starts on Sunday at 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT)

Russia entered the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the Soviet era from the second place in the Group A and bested the Spanish team 4-3 on the penalties due to an extraordinary safe of the Russian Goalkeeper and the team Captain Igor Akinfeev after a 1-1 main game tie in the Round of 16.

The team played against Croatia in the dramatic quarterfinal game in Sochi on Saturday. After a 1-1 main time, Russia gave up the second goal, but retaliated in the very end of the second additional time, making the score even again.

In the end, despite all the dire efforts, Russia narrowly lost on the penalties, 3-4.