Russia Soccer Veterans Samedov, Ignashevich Retire from National Team

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Russian midfielder Aleksandr Samedov, along with veteran defender Sergei Ignashevich, announced on Saturday night that their side's World Cup quarterfinals match against Croatia would be their last game with the national football team.

The 33-year-old FC Spartak Moscow player, Aleksandr Samedov, and the 38-year-old FC CSKA Moscow defender, Sergei Ignashevich, announced Saturday that they retire from Russia's national team.

"This was my last match with the national team," Samedov told journalists.

Samedov, who will turn 34 in July, has been playing for the national team since 2011, earning a total of 52 caps, including three group-stage matches against Belgium, Algeria and South Korea at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Samedov won the Russian Premier League title with Spartak in 2017 and scored three goals in 28 matches for the Moscow club last season.

CSKA Moscow veteran Ignashevich, who will turn 39 on July 14, is Russia's most capped player and played the whole game in what would become his 127th — and last — match for the team as they played valiantly but lost on penalties to Croatia in a dramatic quarterfinal match on Saturday.

"That's it. It is very complicated to be aware of it that it all happened… Thank you all! I could not even imagine that i would finish my career on it highest peak. I am happy that i have been a part of this team, this coach and our football country for almost 20 years. I would like to thank CSKA Moscow football fans," Ignashevich said in an emotional Instagram post.

Russia midfielder Alan Dzagoev said Thursday that his teammate, defender Sergei Ignashevich, deserved a big thank you from his compatriots for playing for his country at the World Cup at the age of 38.

"Ignashevich in playing at the age of 38 at such a big tournament. We should all thank him [for this]! He has been working as a professional throughout his career, so it is his achievement that he is still playing at the age of 38," Dzagoev told journalists.

The Russian team reached their first-ever FIFA World Cup quarterfinal since the break-up of the Soviet Union, but lost to Croatia in a thrilling penalty shootout at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday.