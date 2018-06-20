FIFA: Dzyuba’s Goal vs Egypt Best Moment of World Cup Day 6 (VIDEO)

Russia has continued its winning streak at the World Cup by crushing Egypt 3-1 in its second group stage match, thereby moving one step closer to the knockout round.

The international football association (FIFA) named Artem Dzyuba’s goal against Egypt’s National Team the best moment of day six of the World Cup. The statement has been published in the official Twitter of the tournament, with a video of the goal in the attachment.

Dzyuba's precise strike helped the Russian team defeat Africa's vice champion and secure its second World Cup victory with a score of 3-1.

With the win over Egypt, Russia has all but secured its place in the final 16 of the championship.

