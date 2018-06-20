Twitter Reacts to Russia’s 3-1 World Cup Victory Over Egypt in St Petersburg

Despite poor performance by Russia’s national team prior the World Cup, the team has won its second game in a row, this time against Egypt, destroying Cairo’s team 3-1.

The first goal for Russia was scored by the Egyptians against themselves.

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov Russia Defeats Egypt 3-1 in Second FIFA WC Match

The Russia-Egypt World Cup game at St. Petersburg Stadium was intense down to the last second. Unfortunately for Egypt, they scored an auto-goal in their own net. Russia's team scored two goals shortly after in a rapid succession. Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah managed to land a ball with a precise strike during a penalty shot that left the Russian goalkeeper with no chance of saving it. However, other than that, Cairo's team was unable to avenge the Russian goals by the time the final whistle blew.

Some social media reactions have been appropriately emotional.

My God! Was that suppose to be a defence??!!!! This is probably the worst defence in the worldcup with KSA. Russia just played by the book but Egypt's defence couldn't even defend by the book!!!What a shame!! What a SHAME! #RUSEGY #WorldCup #EGY #Rus — Crestfire Detro (@crestfire_detro) 19 июня 2018 г.

​Others expressed their opinion that the Russian victory was way too easy and that Moscow should have instead played against leading teams from the start.

Is it just me or us this world cup thrashy. I mean Russia has been getting easy teams y can't Russia play against Spain or Germany or Portugal instead there playing against Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This world cup is just thrash. Honestly am pissed off. — Black is the way (@obasi_jennifer2) 19 июня 2018 г.

everyone knew it was rigged once they put egypt and Saudi Arabia both in Russia’s group — M (@harryzvogue) 19 июня 2018 г.

​Others gave reserved congratulations for a deserved victory.

Congratulations Russia on winning your second group game. You deserve to go through but Hard luck Mo Salah and Egypt. #RUSEGY #WorldCup — Alankrit Mathur (@alankritmathur7) 19 июня 2018 г.

​Many delved into calculating the probability of Egypt going to the second round after the Russian victory.

Egypt can still mathematically make it to the second round of the world cup if only Saudi Arabia and Russia beat Uruguay then Egypt beat Saudi Arabia with a 4-5 goal margin — Deco (@TroubleXela) 19 июня 2018 г.

The only way egypt goes through is if Uruguay lose to Russia and Saudi Arabia and Egypt beats Saudi Arabia and goes through on Goal difference — Kroenke Out (@YaqoubEsmaeel) 19 июня 2018 г.