The Great Plane Robbery: Thieves Make Off With Radio Equipment From Russian Doomsday Plane

Russia and the United States are the only two nations in the world to possess ‘doomsday planes’, i.e. the class of aircraft used as an airborne command post in the event of a nuclear war, large scale conflict or other international calamity which threatens key government and military decision-making personnel and infrastructure.

Thieves broke into a closed airfield, opened a cargo hatch and stole radio equipment from aboard an Ilyushin Il-80 airborne command and control aircraft in Russia’s Rostov region, a representative of the directorate of transport of the Russian ministry of internal affairs has confirmed to Sputnik.

The perpetrators are said to have stolen the loot, consisting of radio equipment, while the plane was undergoing maintenance.

Officials from the Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific-Technical Complex, the Russian United Aircraft Corporation subsidiary facility where the plane was being repaired, turned to police on 4 December after technicians discovered the theft of 39 radio station units and five components from five similar but dismantled units. Officials did not offer any further details about the nature of the equipment that was taken.

The Il-80 in question, a modification of the Ilyushin Il-86 wide-body passenger jet airliner built in Soviet days, is one of the four Il-80 mobile airborne command and control aircraft at Russia’s disposal, and is designed to evacuate the country’s leadership and allow it to continue making decisions and sending out orders in case of war or other major catastrophe.

According to media reports, an engineer working on the plane confirmed that all of its components had been in place when it was accepted for servicing in 2019, and that everything was in order and its main entrance, cargo hatch and three emergency hatches remaining sealed as of 26 November, the last time it was checked.

Investigators have confirmed that they found fingerprints believed to belong to the perps, as well as footprints from their footwear.

The robbed Il-80, tail number RA-86149, made its first flight in May of 1985. Most other information about the aircraft is highly classified, and the planes rarely appear in public, at airshows, or even Russia’s annual Victory Day parades (one exception being the Victory Parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2010).

© Photo : Yevgeny Volkov / Russianplanes.net Four Il-80s and a pair of Il-76SKs at Chaklovsky airfield, 2011.

Russia’s doomsday planes allow their passengers to take command of all branches of the Russian military, including its strategic nuclear forces, assuming they have the appropriate authorization from the commander-in-chief. The planes can communicate with both military and civilian satellites, are equipped with the means to protect against weapons of mass destruction, feature a unique transmitting antenna toward their rear to keep them in touch with submerged submarines, and have no windows of any kind absent the cockpit’s windshield, presumably to shield operators from the blinding light of a nuclear explosion.

In 2016, Russia was reported to have received its first next-generation airborne mobile command post – based on a modified Ilyushin Il-96-400 (a Soviet-designed long-haul wide body jetliner of the same kind that serves in Russia’s presidential aircraft fleet, as well as Cuba’s Cubana airline). However, according to other sources, the new plane is still in development.