Register
17:12 GMT02 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Navy Boeing E-6B Mercury

    ‘Purely Coincidental’: Airborne Doomsday Planes Not Tied to Trump’s Coronavirus, STRATCOM Says

    Twitter/ѴѺҎ
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    137
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107239/44/1072394488_0:89:1818:1111_1200x675_80_0_0_85402e83b1859979df9149a3535c025a.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202010021080644416-purely-coincidental-airborne-doomsday-planes-not-tied-to-trumps-coronavirus-stratcom-says/

    Early Friday morning, the president revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19, and said that the couple would “begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.” Since then, the Trumps received a flood of well-wishes from other world leaders.

    The launch of two Boeing E-6B Mercury airborne command and control aircraft right before President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and Melania had tested positive for coronavirus was “purely coincidental,” United States Strategic Command, the combat force in charge of the US nuclear arsenal, air defence and space forces, has said.

    Speaking to Fox News, a USSTRATCOM spokesperson assured that the E-6B flights were “pre-planned,” that “the president remains the commander-in-chief,” and stressed that there had been “no change to the posture of the US military.”

    One E-6B reportedly took off from the Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, and another from the Travis Air Force Base in California, shortly before Trump’s coronavirus announcement, with the planes proceeded to fly along the East and West coasts, with one spotted near Washington, DC, and another over the state of Oregon.

    Described as “America’s deadliest plane ever,” E-6Bs are capable of ordering the launch of US nuclear weapons in the event that ground-based command centers have been destroyed or rendered inoperable by an enemy first strike. For this reason, they are often called “doomsday planes.” The US military’s E-6B fleet consists of 16 planes, and is operated by the Navy. At least one E-6B is always in the air.

    Planewatchers spotted the doomsday planes, transponders on, using online flight mapping services. Ordinarily, E-6Bs are said to operate with their transponders off.

    Tim Hogan, a Hawaii-based observer and open-source intelligence analyst, postulated that the flights were meant to send “a message to the small group of [US] adversaries” who are armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched missiles, presumably meaning Russia and China.

    Donald and Melania Trump reported testing positive for coronavirus shortly after the White House announced that presidential advisor Hope Hicks had the disease. Mainstream media have speculated that Trump may have caught the virus from Hicks onboard Air Force One on route to Tuesday’s televised debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Ohio.

    A slew of leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rushed to wish the Trumps a speedy recovery throughout the day Friday.

    Other members of Trump’s family, including son Barron, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner all tested negative for coronavirus later in the day.

    Related:

    BoJo, Bolsonaro & Trump: Top Politicians, Royals Who Contracted COVID-19
    US Stocks Down Sharply on Trump’s COVID-19 Infection
    Trump’s Getting COVID-19 Month Before Election Prompts 2020 'October Surprise' Speculation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse