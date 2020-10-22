India Set to Induct Anti-Tank Guided Missile as It Clears Final Trials With Precise Hit

Indian defence scientists have achieved a major success as the country's domestically-manufactured NAG (Cobra) anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) cleared the final trials with pin-point accuracy in the western state of Rajasthan on Thursday morning. The NAG anti-tank guided missiles were developed by the state-funded DRDO to engage highly "fortified enemy tanks in all weather conditions".
India successfully carried out the final trial of the DRDO-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile with a warhead. pic.twitter.com/JijIhyCVek— MaverickⓂ️ (@Maverick_bharat) October 22, 2020
The 1,900-mm missile has a lock-on-before-launch capability to a range of 4 km, which is much higher than American "Javelin" and Israeli "Spike" whose lock-on-before-launch capability are limited to 2.5 km.
The Indian Army said in the past that it would require at least 40,000 anti-tank guided missiles in the next two decades.
