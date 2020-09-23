Register
22:37 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US military service member holds SIG Sauer M18 handgun.

    US Marine Corps Adopts New M18 Handguns as First Service-Wide Pistol Replacement in 35 Years

    © Photo : Twitter / @Defence_blog
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080554216_0:80:1544:948_1200x675_80_0_0_dd08d5592882c0b013126d21b8ea76ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009231080553886-us-marine-corps-adopts-new-m18-handguns-as-first-service-wide-pistol-replacement-in-35-years/

    The adaptation by the US Marines of a Sig Sauer pistol is considered the first major service-wide sidearm replacement since the Reagan era. In the past, Marines received either the M9, M9A1, M45A1, or the M007, along with other versions.

    The US Marine Corps will issue SIG Sauer M18 pistols to its agents, replacing all previous handguns that have been in service since the time of former US President Ronald Reagan’s administration, according to Marine Corps Systems Command officials in a Tuesday press release.

    “All Marine Corps units with a pistol will receive an M18,” Brian Nelson, M18 project officer at MCSC, said in a statement.

    The Marine is projecting the replacement, which began earlier in September, to be concluded by fiscal year 2022.

    Formal Marksmanship Training Centers, Reconnaissance Battalions, Provost Marshall Offices, and Marine Corps Security Forces are said to become the first units that will receive the Sig Sauer pistols, according to the press release. The process will see replacing previous pistols, including the M9, M9A1, M45A1, and M007.

    The M18 is has been praised by Pentagon officials as being less expensive, lighter, and having only one trigger pull, instead of two as in previous handguns, as well as possessing adjustable grips for different hand sizes.

    “The M18 is unique in that it is a utility player capable of supporting a broad range of missions in which a handgun is required,” said Billy Epperson, Infantry Weapon Capabilities Integration officer at the Marine’s Combat Development and Integration. “Because of this versatility, the M18 will replace the four pistols in the Marine Corps inventory.”

    Tom Vass, the military's project officer for the US-built M18, said that the adaptation of the weapon, based on the Sig Sauer Model P320, is important for improving Marine agent safety during missions.

    “Overall, the adoption of the M18 by the Marine Corps is an extremely positive decision that will benefit the Corps and enhance Marines’ safety and effectiveness when conducting missions,” Vass said.

    The replacement of older pistols is said to be part of an Army-led program fielded in 2017 that included adopting the M18, as well as the M17, a full-size version of the handgun.

    In June, the US Air Force announced plans to provide all service members who are required to carry firearms with polymer-made M18 handguns. The Air Force purchased 125,000 M18s from Sig Sauer for $22.1 million, with delivery anticipated to have been completed by August.

    Related:

    At Least 1 US Marine Dead, 8 Missing After 'Mishap' Off California Coast
    US Marines Launch Probe as 'Individual' Sustains Self-Inflicted Wounds at California Base
    US Marine Corps to Send More Troops to Norway During Drills
    US Marine Assigned to Trump's Helicopter Squadron Tests Positive for COVID-19
    Video: US Marines to Test Exoskeleton That Can Perform Tasks of Up to 10 Troops
    Tags:
    handguns, firearms, Sig Sauer, Sig Sauer P320, US Marine Corps, US Army, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse