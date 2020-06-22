Register
20:14 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NATO’s first RQ-4D has arrived in Europe

    NATO Launches RQ-4D Surveillance Drone Test Flights Over Mediterranean Sea

    © Photo : HFw Christian Timmig - HQ AIRCOM - NATO
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    106
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006221079691797-nato-launches-rq-4d-surveillance-drone-test-flights-over-mediterranean-sea/

    NATO has begun testing the first of five new RQ-4D Alliance Ground Surveillance drones through a number of flights over the Mediterranean Sea earlier this month, advancing the alliance’s implementation of the aircraft, which activists have argued is potentially dangerous for civilians in the area.

    “It is a very interesting and fascinating challenge because it is the first time ever that we are incorporating those Global Hawks in what is usually a crowded airspace on a permanent basis,” Camille Grand, NATO’s assistant secretary general for defense investment, told Defense News.

    The RQ-4D is a derivative of the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk and was first delivered to NATO at the Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily, Italy, in November 2019. The second drone was received by the air base in December 2019, and the remaining three aircraft are slated for delivery throughout the summer, according to Defense News.

    It was initially thought that delays related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus would severely impact the test schedule for the first drone.

    “COVID-related delays ended up only being a few weeks, but nothing that significant,” Grand said. “We are now moving to a pattern of regular flight to enable the force to use the drone.”

    He noted that the aircraft was able to complete a nine-hour flight over the Mediterranean Sea.

    “You can imagine missions of looking into the situation on NATO’s borders,” Grand said. “Both in the south, in the Middle East or the east. The drones enable you to collect intelligence beyond your airspace.”

    However, it remains unclear whether NATO will be successful in obtaining airworthiness clearance from Italian regulators, which would allow the aircraft to traverse the rest of Europe’s airspace.

    “The beauty of the European airspace is that once [you] are certified in Italy, you can fly across the European airspace,” Grand explained.

    Presently, operators of the RQ-4D and similar high-flying military surveillance drones must first secure permission from authorities of individual countries on the continent to travel through their airspace.

    Earlier this year, Italian activist Pippo Gurreri spoke with Sputnik concerning the US’ Mobile User Objective System satellites and NATO’s RQ-4D. Gurreri warned that these decisions to carry out military objectives from Italy put the country’s citizens in danger.

    “Furthermore, we are exposed to the risk of terrorism in particular. We are the Mediterranean border of the so-called West, and our region is often involved in conflicts,” he said. “Now that the [Daesh] no longer has its territory, if they want to declare war on the West, they will carry out terrorist acts, and from this point of view, we are particularly at risk of revenge attacks.”

    Related:

    US Navy’s Refueler Drone May See 3-Year Delay if Pentagon Drags Feet on Carrier Upgrades
    US Lawmakers Demand DHS Explain Predator Drone Use Against Peaceful Minneapolis Protesters
    White House Eyes Redefining Arms Control Deal to Permit Sale of US Drones Abroad
    US Army Ready to Deploy Shape-Shifting Drones to Skies, Study Says
    IRGC Releases Video Showing Iranian Missile Downing US Spy Drone
    Tags:
    Unmanned Aircraft, unmanned flight, NATO, global hawk drone, RQ-4 Global Hawk, drone
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse