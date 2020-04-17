Register
09:38 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    USNS Invincible

    The US Military Logistics Ship that Carries a Secret

    Crowley Maritime Corporation
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105131/83/1051318369_0:73:1200:748_1200x675_80_0_0_a43eff35554f5dfb1839c85f9440ae21.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004171078996174-the-us-military-logistics-ship-that-carries-a-secret/

    Under the aegis of the US Military Sealift Command, the white, mostly unmarked vessel is manned by 18 civilian contractors, does not appear to have any formal weapons systems, and boasts very little evidence of its presence overseas.

    The US military has a vessel that little is written or said of, and whose activities it seems anxious to downplay, writes The National Interest magazine.

    An outwardly inconspicuous 224-foot vessel with 2,800 ton displacement, the USNS Invincible is technically under the aegis of a branch of the US navy - the Military Sealift Command, responsible for providing sealift and ocean transportation for all US military services.

    Indeed, Invincible, launched in 1986, and with no official homeport in the US, is little more than a white-painted hull maintained by 18 civilian contractors, writes David Axe, defense editor of The National Interest.

    However, classed by Military Sealift Command as a “missile range instrumentation ship”, tasked with monitoring “missile launches” and collecting data, there is much more to it than meets the eye.

    On board the vessel boasts the US Air Force’s sophisticated, dual X- and S-band radar called Gray Star.

    A striking feature of the Air Force’s arsenal, Gray Star BMD radar assets are tasked with space tracking, ballistic missile tracking, and other long-range defense instrumentation missions, capable of operating from impressive standoff distances.

    Unusually, the Air Force’s radar operates on a shipborne platform, with Gray Star in fact replacing the earlier Cobra Gemini program on board the USNS Invincible, according to Defense and Security Monitor.

    Originally, like other vessels of the Stalwart class of ocean surveillance ships, the Invincible was to patrol oceans searching for submarines via its large passive sonar array - the Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System (SURTASS).

    In 2000 the vessel was reclassified to a AGM-24 after being refitted as a missile range instrumentation ship.

    Deployment History

    According to the outlet, in 2012 the US Air Force’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency mentioned Gray Star among its sea-based systems that collect “scientific and technical data of foreign military capabilities and systems.”

    The Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency, writes the author, previously acknowledged that the Invincible is “typically” deployed to Central Command’s area, including the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean, presumably on the lookout for Tehran’s missile tests.

    Thus, in May 2012, as part of a convoy of US Navy and British vessels, the Invincible passed through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf.

    An official photo dated November 2012 shows sailors from the destroyer USS Jason Dunham somewhere in the Persian Gulf setting out to visit Invincible.

    In its official history dated May 2013 the Military Sealift Command disclosed that the Invincible had been on a mission to the Mediterranean, yet already in July online ship-tracking showed the vessel was sailing in the Gulf in the vicinity of the US Fifth Fleet’s headquarters, around 50 miles northeast of Bahrain.

    As the vessel later disappeared from ship-tracking sites, writes the magazine, there are strong indications it was deployed to the Persian Gulf.

    In autumn 2014 the crew of the Invincible shipped a one-ton package to America via a commercial freighter, with its home address registered as Manama, Bahrain.

    ​Invincible’s presence in the Persian Gulf became impossible to deny when, three years later, fast-attack boats belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps swarmed the spy ship as she was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

    ​In March 2017, the USNS Invincible made headlines after a close encounter with high-speed attack ships deployed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, ultimately compelling the US spy ship to alter her course in what the US claimed was an "unsafe and unprofessional interaction."

    Iranian navy Commander Mehdi Hashemi blamed the US for the incident, calling it “unprofessional and unconventional” and warning Washington of consequences.

    ​In March 2020 ship-tracking websites registered the Invincible’s progress near a port in Oman, suggesting the elusive vessel is still continuing its spying missions in the Persian Gulf, concludes the publication.

    Related:

    Gulf of Oman: Timing of Strike Proves Iran Wasn't Involved in It – Security Analyst
    USS Mahan Forced to Alter Course After Close Encounter With Iranian Ship
    US Navy Spy Ship Forced to Change Course After Iranian Attack Vessels Approach
    Tags:
    US Air Force, iran, Iran, Persian Gulf, Persian Gulf, USNS Invincible
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A delegation from Mongolia gives presents to Soviet soldiers.
    A Look Back in Colour: Archived Soviet Pictures of Great Patriotic War Revisited
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse