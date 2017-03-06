Register
22:55 GMT +306 March 2017
    USNS Invincible

    US Navy Spy Ship Forced to Change Course After Iranian Attack Vessels Approach

    © Crowley Maritime Corporation
    Military & Intelligence
    3749172

    The USNS Invincible, escorted by the British Royal Navy, experienced a close encounter with high-speed attack ships deployed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, ultimately compelling the US spy ship and her formation to alter her course.

    The Invincible, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which the US Energy Information Agency calls "the world’s most important oil chokepoint," was approached by "multiple" Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRG) fast-attack ships. When the IRG ships were within 600 yards of the naval formation, they halted their advance, a US official said on Monday. 

    US soldiers stand near the landmark Hands of Victory, built by executed Iraqi president Saddam Hussein to commemorate Iraq's victory in the Iran-Iraq war, inside Baghdad's Green Zone as they prepare to go on a mission on July 5, 2008
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Russian, US Analysts Urge Trump Not to Make an Iraq-Like Mistake with Iran

    The Navy attempted to contact the IRG via radio to discuss their position, but received no response, the US official said, adding that it was an "unsafe and unprofessional interaction."

    The Invincible is under the aegis of the the Military Sealift Command,  according to a War is Boring report, and is led by 18 civilian contractors manning the 224-foot, 2,285-ton vessel. While the white, mostly unmarked ship does not appear to have any formal weapons systems, hence the escort, it does carry a radar the US Air Force uses to collect intelligence. The Navy classifies the Invincible as a "Missile Range Instrumentation" ship which, according to the service, "monitors missile launches and collects data."

    A CBS report indicated that Iran had sent a frigate that closed to within 150 yards of the spy ship while in the Gulf of Oman, just south of the Strait of Hormuz. 

    In January, an interaction the Navy called "unsafe and unprofessional" was ended after the USS Mahan, a guided-missile destroyer, fired off warning rounds at four approaching IRG vessels. The US and Iran have become increasingly provocative toward one another since the start of 2017, officials said, despite the number of tense encounters declining in the second half of 2016.

      American Socialist
      although the Yanks have the biggest military in the world, they often cry like girls? just like Trump.. he talks tough because he has the Secret Service around.. he would never act like that out in the real world.

      the world's biggest Navy is crying about a few Catamarans patrolling their border? whaaa.. what a bunch of cry babies.
      michael
      how exceptional of the usn and rn...
