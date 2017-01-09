US Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots at Iranian Vessels - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The ship warned the Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats to stop before firing warning flares and a smoke float on Sunday.
The incident is the latest of several confrontations between US and Iranian vessels around the Persian Gulf.
In August, two Iranian naval patrol boats approached within 300 yards of the US destroyer Nitze while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, an incident the US Central Command deemed unsafe and unprofessional.
In November, US media reported that an Iranian vessel aimed weapons at a US Navy helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The terrorist American government and its baby killing military wanting to destroy another nation. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Iranian Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots at US Vessels off the US coast- Reports" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Ya better take care if I find you've been creeping around my back stairs'
Warning shots or not, film clips on US sailors crying for their lives after they got caught spying within Iranian waters will not disappear, neither will the memory of Iranian children on their way to a holiday resort in an airliner shot out of the sky by inbreed US sailors.
