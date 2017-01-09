Register
09 January 2017
    USS Mahan

    US Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots at Iranian Vessels - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Ed Bailey
    Middle East
    435603

    The US Navy destroyer Mahan fired warning shots at four Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz that were closing in on it at a rapid pace, Fox News reported citing an unnamed US defense official.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —  The ship warned the Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats to stop before firing warning flares and a smoke float on Sunday.

    American Navy boats in custody of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Persian Gulf.
    © AP Photo/ IRIB
    Iran Boat Seizure Prompts Training Upgrade for US Sailors When Captured - Navy
    The Mahan was escorting two US ships when the Iranian boats approached at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

    The incident is the latest of several confrontations between US and Iranian vessels around the Persian Gulf.

    In August, two Iranian naval patrol boats approached within 300 yards of the US destroyer Nitze while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, an incident the US Central Command deemed unsafe and unprofessional.

    In November, US media reported that an Iranian vessel aimed weapons at a US Navy helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

    warning shot, destroyer, Strait of Hormuz, Iran, United States
      Mitach2002
      The terrorist American government and its baby killing military wanting to destroy another nation.
      Mikhas
      "Iranian Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots at US Vessels off the US coast- Reports"

      -There, fixed it.

      Warning shots or not, film clips on US sailors crying for their lives after they got caught spying within Iranian waters will not disappear, neither will the memory of Iranian children on their way to a holiday resort in an airliner shot out of the sky by inbreed US sailors.
      marcanhalt
      "Ya better take care if I find you've been creeping around my back stairs'
