Register
21:34 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is pictured as it enters the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020

    First US Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt Dies of COVID-19

    © REUTERS / Nguyen Huy Kham
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (23)
    6173
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/33/1078933373_0:302:2905:1937_1200x675_80_0_0_c9e81ee13e6b89dcba3e32e73bfc6fd8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004131078941178-first-us-sailor-on-aircraft-carrier-roosevelt-dies-of-covid-19/

    A US sailor on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has died of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the Navy announced Monday. The warship has suffered almost 600 cases of the virus, and the struggle over how to protect the 4,000-person crew has become a national debate.

    The sailor, whose name has been withheld until their next-of-kin have been informed, “was found unresponsive during a daily medical check” on the morning of April 9, the Navy announced Monday, USNI News reported. However, the Wall Street Journal noted the sailor held the rank of chief petty officer and was in their 40s.

    “While Naval Base Guam emergency responders were notified, CPR was administered by fellow Sailors and onsite medical team in the house. The sailor was transferred to US Naval Hospital Guam where the Sailor was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The sailor was declared deceased April 13,” the statement continues.

    Temporarily housed on the western Pacific island of Guam while their ship is thoroughly sanitized, the Roosevelt’s crew was being given twice-daily medical checks by Navy specialists. 

    The huge warship arrived in Guam two weeks ago after several cases of COVID-19 were detected among the crew. With thousands of service members working and living in cramped conditions, the respiratory virus spread quickly, and Navy officials struggled to quarantine the crew. When the ship’s then-commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, sought help from Navy leaders, he was fired by then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who also resigned during the affair after smearing Crozier and the Roosevelt’s crew.

    As of Monday, 585 of the crew have tested positive for COVID-19, including Crozier, and four sailors aside from the deceased are also hospitalized; 3,921 of the crew have tested negative.

    “What we’ve learned, certainly in the Navy, is that with regard to COVID 19, we’re learning that stealth in the form of asymptomatic transmission is this adversary’s secret power,” Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, the surgeon general of the Navy, said during a Pentagon news conference on Friday. “We recognize despite really our best efforts, we’re going to have to learn how to operate with the virus.”

    The New York Times uncovered over the weekend that the first sailors to come down with the novel coronavirus on the Roosevelt worked on the warship’s nuclear reactors. They were almost certainly infected during a call to port in Da Nang, Vietnam, two weeks prior to getting sick, which is how long the disease typically incubates.

    “We mourn the loss of the sailor from USS Theodore Roosevelt who died today, and we stand alongside their family, loved ones, and shipmates as they grieve,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said in a Monday statement. “My deepest sympathy goes out to the family, and we pledge our full support to the ship and crew as they continue their fight against the coronavirus. While our ships, submarines and aircraft are made of steel, Sailors are the real strength of our Navy.”

    Three other US Navy aircraft carriers have also reported coronavirus cases among their crew, although none were underway like the Roosevelt. The USS Ronald Reagan is in Yokosuka, Japan, and the USS Carl Vinson is in Bremerton, Washington, both for repairs. The fourth ship, the USS Nimitz, is also in Bremerton, and still preparing to sail later this month.
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (23)

    Related:

    Removed Captain of US Theodore Roosevelt Warship Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports
    ‘More Cases to Come’: Pentagon Frets at Deploying Carrier Nimitz as Roosevelt’s Outbreak Worsens
    First Sailors to Catch Coronavirus on USS Theodore Roosevelt Worked in Reactor Department – Report
    Tags:
    Guam, death, US Navy, USS Theodore Roosevelt, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse