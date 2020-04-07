Acting US Navy Secretary Offers to Resign Over Handling of COVID-19-Infected Carrier

Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly reportedly submitted his resignation letter Tuesday, just one day after US President Donald Trump told reporters during a White House briefing that he would be willing to get involved in the matter of the COVID-19-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Officials with knowledge of the development told Politico that Modly submitted his resignation letter to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper after a one-on-one meeting earlier in the day. The individual further noted that Modly did not do so as a result of pressure from Esper or the White House.

It is unclear whether Esper has officially accepted Modly's resignation.

— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 7, 2020

Moments before the news broke, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for Modly to be dismissed from his post, stressing that the US Navy leader "showed a serious lack of sound judgement and strong leadership​" when he fired the Roosevelt's now former Capt. Brett Crozier.

"Our oath of office is to protect and defend the Constitution, and therefore our first responsibility is to protect and defend the American people. To that end, our priority is force protection of our men and women in uniform who sacrifice to keep Americans safe. That is exactly what Captain Crozier was doing when he called for help for the men and women in his charge," reads Pelosi's statement.

"Sadly, acting Secretary Modly’s actions and words demonstrate his failure to prioritize the force protection of our troops."

Pelosi's remarks came hours after Modly opted to apologize late Monday for calling Crozier "too naive or too stupid" over his decision to file a letter to the Navy ranks, pleading for help after dozens of sailors contracted COVID-19.

Crozier was relieved of duty last week. At the time, Modly told reporters during a news conference that the captain was given the boot from his post because he "raised alarm bells unnecessarily" that ultimately undermined the US Navy's efforts to contain the spread of the respiratory illness.