Register
19:37 GMT31 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) operates in the Arabian Sea conducting maritime security operations in this U.S. April 21, 2015.

    'Sailors Do Not Need to Die': US Navy Captain Pleads for Help as COVID-19 Consumes Carrier

    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (127)
    0 20
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202003311078780600-sailors-do-not-need-to-die-us-navy-captain-pleads-for-help-as-covid-19-consumes-carrier/

    As the COVID-19 outbreak onboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt gets worse, its captain has penned a pleading letter to the Navy for enough resources to isolate his entire crew.

    “Request all available resources to find NAVADMIN [Navy Personnel Command] and CDC [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] compliant quarantine rooms for my entire crew as soon as possible,” Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the Roosevelt, wrote in a four-page letter on Monday addressed to the Department of the Navy.

    “This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do,” Crozier said in the letter, which was obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle and printed on Tuesday. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset - our sailors.”

    Lawrence Korb, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress think tank and former Pentagon official, told the Chronicle that “it is very unusual” for a captain to pen such a letter, as “it shows that this is a person who is putting the welfare of his sailors ahead of his career.”

    The huge warship pulled into Guam last week after several cases of COVID-19 were identified among the 5,000-member crew. Two weeks earlier - about the time the virus incubates in an infected person’s body before they show symptoms - the vessel spent several days docked at the Vietnamese port of Da Nang, during which the crew went ashore and interacted with the local population.

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said at the time that every crew member would be tested for the novel coronavirus by a special Navy Forward-Deployed Preventive Medicine Unit. However, he gave no indication about what would happen after that.

    The first sailors in which the virus was detected were transported ashore to the US Naval Hospital on Guam, an island in the Philippine Sea that is a US territory and which houses several large US military bases. However, with nearly 200 cases now identified on the ship, according to an anonymous source for the Chronicle, social distancing is both necessary and impossible in the cramped conditions in which sailors live and sleep, Crozier noted.

    PH2 Jayme Pastoric
    Sailors relax in their bunks aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    “Due to a warship’s inherent limitations of space, we are not doing this,” Crozier said. “The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating.”

    Crozier noted the example set by the cruise liner Diamond Princess, in which early intervention and isolation slowed the spread of the virus to just 17% of the ship’s crew and passengers, while one study estimated that without isolation, it would have been 79%.

    “Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure. ... This is a necessary risk,” Crozier wrote. “Keeping over 4,000 young men and women on board the [USS Theodore Roosevelt] is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those Sailors entrusted to our care.”

    “In order to achieve these goals, a clean ship is required. Every sailor onboard must be guaranteed virus-free and the ship environment must be disinfected. One infected sailor introduced to the ship will spread the virus. Off ship lodging in compliance with CDC and NAVADMIN guidance is required for over 4,000 sailors to achieve a clean ship and crew.”

    However, Crozier noted that roughly 10% of the crew will have to stay behind to tend to the Roosevelt’s nuclear reactors as well as handle the sanitization duties.

    The USS Theodore Roosevelt, also called “TR” and “The Big Stick,” was commissioned in 1986 and is based out of San Diego, California. Several of the city’s naval bases have also identified COVID-19 cases, including among the crew of warships docked in the city, but the cases on the Roosevelt are the first in the Navy to be found at sea.
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (127)

    Related:

    Money Down the Drain: US Navy’s New Carriers Have Expensive Toilet-Clogging Problem
    More Coronavirus Cases Found Among Crew of Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier - US Navy
    Will US Aircraft Carrier Become Next Diamond Princess?
    US Navy 'Headed Into Choppy Waters’ After Virus Outbreak on Aircraft Carrier, American Admiral Says
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, US Navy, Guam, quarantine, Outbreak, COVID-19, USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse