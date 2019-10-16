Register
13:19 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish minesweeper HMS Koster searching for what the military says is a foreign threat in the waters in the Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden, on October 19 2014

    Sub Intelligence: 'Russian Submarine' From 2014 Turned Out to Be Faulty Weather Buoy – Swedish Media

    © AFP 2019 / MARKO SAAVALA / TT
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe

    While the error in internal navy proceedings was relatively swiftly established, extra defence allotments were secured in the meantime, including the acquisition of new-generation submarines and an upgrade of the existing sub fleet.

    The “confirmed foreign submarine”, which was hunted in the Stockholm archipelago in 2014 and which Swedish media outlets were quick to groundlessly claim belonged to Russia, was not a would-be inspiration for a Tom Clancy novel, but a mere weather buoy, the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported, citing an anonymous insider source.

    In the fall of 2014, then-supreme commander Sverker Göransson stated at a press conference that a “smaller submarine” had “violated Swedish waters”, unleashing the costly Operation Eagle. It yielded no results, as there never really was a foreign violation, the insider source told Svenska Dagbladet.

    Instead, what Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist described as a “severe and serious violation of Swedish territory” was a false positive from a weather buoy. Formally called the Oceanographic Data Acquisition Buoy (ODAB), it belonged to the Sweden's own Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) and gathered data for the armed forces as well. The buoy was faulty so it had to repaired using one of the Swedish Maritime Administration's vessels, the MS Fyrbyggaren.

    To locate and communicate with the buoy, an acoustically coded signal was sent. The signal was subsequently picked up by an older Swedish Södermanland-class submarine and was regarded as the strongest piece of evidence of a foreign violation of Swedish waters.

    Further analysis, however, sowed doubt over this hypothesis. A similar recording from a newer Gotland-class submarine that had more advanced, modern equipment on board, disproved the initial conclusion.

    “The sound was investigated in every way possible with data from different sources for a long time, but to no avail. In fact, only a single recording was available, and that was inadequate,” another insider source said.

    The top brass and the Swedish government were informed of the mistake in May 2015. Only four months later, the parliament was informed. According to Svenska Dagbladet, in the secret final report to the government in September 2015, the Swedish defence still maintained that there had been a violation of Swedish waters “beyond all reasonable doubt”. It took another four years for the information to reach the public.

    In the meantime, this error was apparently utilised to secure the allocation of hundreds of millions in defence spending. In mid-June 2015, the Swedish Armed Forces were allocated an extra SEK 10 billion (about $1 billion) and received extra resources for submarine hunting. At the end of June 2015, the state decided to buy to new A26 submarines from Saab and perform a half-time upgrade of two Gotland-class submarines to the tune of SEK 8.6 billion ($860 million).

    In the autumn of 2014, the very same Svenska Dagbladet was quick to blame Russia, running headlines such as “Damaged Russian Sub Sought in Stockholm Archipelago” and citing intercepted communications from the “submarine”, aka the faulty weather buoy. Other reputable Swedish newspapers, such as Dagens Nyheter, jumped on the Russia-blaming bandwagon.

    Related:

    Sweden's New Foreign Minister Pledges More 'Feminist Policy'
    Foreign Military Training in Sweden Increases Several-Fold
    Sweden Devises New Law to Block Huawei's 5G Expansion
    Tags:
    Russia, submarine, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse