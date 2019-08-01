Register
09:50 GMT +301 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Crew members of Norwegian minesweeper Otra salute after a briefing of NATO Allied Maritime Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Commodore Arian Minderhoud, right, of the Royal Netherlands Navy before setting sail together in a convoy of five ships of Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Estonia from Kiel, Germany, Tuesday, April 22, 2014

    Norwegian Navy on Strait of Hormuz Mission: 'We'll Act Where Politicians Ask Us to Act'

    © AP Photo / Gero Breloer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    411

    According to Royal Norwegian Naval Academy pundits, a major contribution to an international coalition in the Persian Gulf risks undermining Norway's security and even weakening its self-rule in the North.

    While the Norwegian government is yet to decide on whether the country will join a US-led military coalition in the Persian Gulf, ostensibly to protect maritime traffic, the Navy is already working on a possible contribution, Commander Torill Herland, Navy head of communications, told the daily newspaper Klassekampen.

    “We'll act where politicians ask us to act”, she said.

    According to Klassekampen, Norway's most relevant possible contribution may include frigates, corvettes, special forces, and minesweepers. Royal Norwegian Naval Academy expert Tor Ivar Strømmen, however, stressed that frigates are best suited for the protection of merchant ships. Corvettes may also prove useful, as long as the situation doesn't escalate, since they lack air protection.

    In recent weeks, the US and the UK have announced separate plans to put together military coalitions to patrol the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and "protect commercial vessels" operating in the area against an alleged Iranian threat. So far, only South Korea has backed the US bid.

    The UK launched a military escort for British-flagged ships last Monday and asked other countries to join. So far, the Danish government has welcomed the British initiative and intends to seek support of the Parliament. Norway is yet to make up its mind on either plan.

    Experts' warnings

    While the Norwegian Navy is contemplating various alternatives for joining a contingency force in the Strait of Hormuz, it should be prepared for full-scale war, Royal Norwegian Naval Academy expert Tor Ivar Strømmen has warned.

    “When we go into such an operation, we have to be prepared for war within in minutes. It is not a given that it continues as a peace operation, even though it starts as one”, Strømmen told Klassekampen.

    Following the loss of the Helge Ingstad, which sank last November after a collision following NATO drills, Norway has four frigates left, only three of which are operative at short notice. Since one of them is already engaged in NATO's Emergency Force, sending another one to the Strait of Hormuz would mean that Norway has just only a single frigate left.

    While stressing the importance of “standing up” for the British and the Americans, Ståle Ulriksen, a fellow researcher at the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy stressed that a proper contribution involves sending a frigate or a corvette. He stressed that the Norwegian Navy has been undermanned for several years and is currently dealing with more and tougher missions amid crew shortages. Frigates also play an important role in monitoring submarine activity in the North.

    “The most serious thing about missing frigates is that we will face a vacuum across the northern areas. That vacuum will be eagerly filled by the British, French and, not least, the Americans. Then we lose the right to self-rule in the North”, his colleague Tor Ivar Strømmen stressed.

    Tensions in the Persian Gulf

    Tensions the the Persian Gulf, which is a major hub for international oil trade, have been increasing after a total of six ships were sabotaged. The US and the UK accused Iran of masterminding the attacks, which Tehran firmly rejects.

    In a separate development, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that they had downed a US spy drone in June, while Washington claimed that the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down over international waters. Later, Tehran became embroiled in a tit-for-tat tanker war with the UK, a staunch US-ally, following the detention of an Iranian tanker by Royal Marines near the Strait of Gibraltar on 4 July.

    Related:

    Norway Battling 'Russian Invasion' of Salmon, Fishermen Urged to Kill 'Occupiers'
    Ex-Norwegian PM Discourages Country From Joining US in Persian Gulf, Cites 2003 Iraq War 'Mistake'
    Tags:
    Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, United States, Iran, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse