Register
22:39 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US soldiers listen to Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on December 7, 2014 during his visit at the Gamberi forward operating base in the eastern Afghan Laghman province.

    US Navy SEAL Team Removal Reportedly Caused By Alleged Rape, Alcohol Abuse

    © AFP 2019 / MARK WILSON / POOL
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 90

    A senior US Navy official revealed that a senior enlisted member of Navy SEAL Team 7 is accused of sexually assaulting a female service member assigned to the platoon, just one day after reports that the same SEAL team, stationed in Iraq, was ordered to return home by the commander of the Special Operations Joint Task Force.

    According to the Navy official, who spoke to the New York Times, “when commanders began investigating the allegations [of rape], the entire platoon invoked their right to remain silent.”

    “At that point, the official said, commanders decided to send the whole platoon home, including the lieutenant in command,” the Times reported.

    The Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution outlines the right not to testify against oneself in a trial. 

    Initially, the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) stated that the platoon, stationed in Iraq as part of the US mission to combat Daesh, had been ordered to return home due to “perceived deterioration of good order and discipline.” On Thursday, however, two anonymous US defense officials told the Washington Post that in fact, the unit was sent back for abusing alcohol, in violation of General Order No. 1, which prohibits it even when off duty. It now appears that the alleged rape, in addition to alcohol abuse, may have been the last straw that convinced USSOCOM to send the unit packing.

    Earlier in July, SEAL Team 7 Chief Eddie Gallagher was acquitted of murder in the death of a Daesh captive in Iraq in 2017. He was nonetheless sentenced to demotion in rank and pay for posing for photos with a combat casualty. However, during Gallagher’s court martial, it was revealed that other members of the team regularly drank alcohol at a bar at their compound. It's unclear as of now whether members of the unit will be prosecuted on criminal or administrative charges.

    The scandal prompted an investigation by USSOCOM. However, no "systemic" problems were allegedly found in the ranks of the US Armed Forces, according to a March 2018 Pentagon report to Congress.

    The latest development regarding the Navy SEAL unit comes as 16 US Marines were arrested earlier this week during a battalion formation at California’s Camp Pendleton for their "alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses."

    Related:

    Iranian Soldiers Drill Using Netanyahu, Trump Cutouts for Target Practice (Photos)
    Goodbye Carbs: US Officials Consider Imposing Mandatory Keto Diet for Soldiers
    US Army Researchers Develop Tiny, Hypervelocity Firearms to Aid Soldiers
    Once Again, US Airstrikes Afghan Army Position, Killing Allied Soldiers
    Watch: US Marines, Airmen Teach Australian Soldiers How Air Artillery Raids Work
    Tags:
    servicemen, Iraq, rape, Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse