Erdogan to Study Possibility of Purchase of Russia's Su-35 Fighters - Turkish Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will study a possibility of purchase of Russia's Su-35 fighter jets, according to a Turkish military source.

"It is still premature to talk about Turkey’s purchase of Russian Su-35 fighters. Our president will assess this important topic. He will also make a statement", the source said.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Rostec state corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov said that Moscow was ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey if the latter expressed such a desire.

On Wednesday, the United States said that Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence systems had made it impossible to keep Ankara in the F-35 fighter jet program. Washington subsequently said it was working to unwind its relationship with Turkey in the F-35 program. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the move a unilateral step that might bring irreparable damage to bilateral relations.

Moscow and Ankara inked a $2.5-billion loan agreement for the delivery of S-400s in December 2017. Washington condemned Turkey's cooperation with Russia voicing concerns over the systems' incompatibility with NATO's air defence weapons.

© AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

The Pentagon went on to announce in June that it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Ankara abandons the agreement with Russia, but it has refused to meet the US requirements and said that it was a done deal.