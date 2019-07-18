Russia Ready to Discuss Delivery of Su-35 Fighter Jets to Turkey - Rostec

The statement comes on the heels of Washington announcing that Turkey's decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defence systems "renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible".

Sergei Chemezov, head of the state corporation Rostec, said on Thursday that Moscow may strike a deal with Ankara on the delivery of Su-35 warplanes.

"If our Turkish colleagues express a desire, we are ready to work out deliveries of Su-35 fighter jets", Chemezov stated.

The Pentagon announced in June that it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Ankara abandons the deal with Russia, but it has refused to meet the US requirements, confirming the $2.5-billion agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems.