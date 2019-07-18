Turkish FM Slams US Decision on F-35 Program, Says It Could Curb Strategic Ties - Report

US Under Secretary of Defence Ellen Lord said during a press briefing on Wednesday that the Pentagon is already working to unwind its relationship with Turkey in the international F-35 program following the country's decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defence systems and expects the process to be completed by March 2020.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Washington's decision to unwind Ankara's involvement f-35 program is illegal and called it a mistake, stressing that this move would harm a strategic relationship between two NATO allies, according to a statement, cited by Reuters. Ankara also called Thursday on the US to reconsider its decision.

Meanwhile, Ellen Lord said earlier that the Pentagon would spend between $500 million and $600 million to shift the supply chain of Turkish-made part of the F-35 fighter jet, stressing that Turkey's removal from the program would not affect the program, as the Pentagon has been working to find alternate sources for the parts the country previously produced.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States announced Turkey will no longer be part of its F-35 program after its acquisition of the Russian S-400s made that relationship "impossible".

Russia and Turkey signed an agreement for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. The United States and NATO member states criticized the agreement and expressed concerns over the S-400 system’s incompatibility with NATO's air and missile defense systems.

The United States claims the S-400 may compromise the F-35 stealth jet project. Washington announced in June that it would not accept Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Turkey abandoned the S-400 agreement with Russia. But Turkey said the acquisition of the Russian air defense system was a done deal and would not give up its $2.5 billion contract with Russia.

According to media reports, the United States has already decided on implementing sanctions against Turkey over the procurement of the S-400 systems, and the measures are likely to be announced later in July.