Turkey's Participation in F-35 Programme 'Impossible' Due to Russian S-400 Purchase - White House

Earlier this month, Washington decided to impose economic sanctions on Ankara over its acquisition of the Russian air defence systems. The Pentagon also claims that the S-400 deal could compromise the F-35 stealth fighter project.

"Unfortunately, Turkey's decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defence systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible", the White House said in a press release.

The news comes as the ninth plane carrying components of the Russian systems arrived in Turkey on Monday.

Moscow and Ankara signed a $2.5-billion loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticised by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400s incompatibility with NATO's air defence systems.

Pentagon even announced in June that it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Ankara abandoned the agreement with Russia, but it refused to meet the US requirements and said that it was a done deal.