Register
09:24 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Left Party Criticizes US Nuclear Weapons’ Deployment

    Belgian Politicians Insist US Secret Nukes Should Be Out as Report on NATO Disclosed Their Location

    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    112

    In a report detailing NATO’s deterrence policy, a Canadian senator for the Defence and Security Committee of the alliance’s Parliamentary Assembly accidentally revealed several sites the US uses to store its weapons of mass destruction in Europe. The list includes bases in Turkey, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

    Belgium’s green and socialist parties, Groen and the sp.a, have urged the country’s authorities to discuss the removal of the US nuclear warheads, disclosed as being stored at the Kleine-Brogel Air Base just 90 kilometres from Brussels. The parties’ representatives pledged to raise the issue during a defence parliamentary committee on 17 July although a defence ministry spokesperson has said that “we cannot and should not speak about” the warheads, stored in Belgium, as The Brussels Times report.

    Green MP Samuel Cogolati noted that the accidental revelations only confirmed the "open secret" that the EU’s ally from across the pond stations its weapons of mass destruction in Belgium and insisted on meaningful debates.

    "We demand a fully transparent debate - we must stop this lying and put an end to this hypocrisy”, he stated.

    In an interview with the local broadcaster, Radio 1, fellow party member Wouter De Vriendt suggested that the risks are even higher under the current administration.

    “Do we really want weapons of mass destruction in our territory with someone like Donald Trump at the buttons?” he claimed as cited by The Brussels Times.

    The leader of the Flemish socialist party John Crombez also backed the call to discuss the matter and finally proceed with nuclear disarmament.

    “Most of the world is ready for nuclear disarmament. Belgium is not, and that was one of the reasons why the F-35 jets were purchased. It’s time for transparent debates about that. sp.a wants Belgium to finally take the side of disarmament”, he posted on Twitter.

    At the same time, the Belgian outlet De Morgen cited an anonymous military source, claiming that the country benefitted from the situation, noting that removing the nukes would be costlier than keeping them and result in the necessity of allocating additional funds for defence.

    “Nuclear weapons in our country do not cost our country anything — and we sit at the table with the big boys”, the insider suggested.

    The debates were prompted by a report authored by a Canadian senator for the Defence and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which allegedly unintentionally disclosed some sites in Europe where US nuclear weapons are stored. Although a copy of the initial report, published in April, and its fresher version had no such information, the original version was published by the media.

    According to it, 150 nuclear warheads, B-61 gravity bombs in particular, are said to be stored in several European countries, namely Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey.

    “These bombs are stored at six US and European bases — Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Büchel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy, Volkel in The Netherlands, and Incirlik in Turkey”, the report reads, cited by The Washington Post.

    Meanwhile, police officers in the Turkish province of Bolu only recently found 18 grams of the radioactive substance, californium, used in the production of nuclear warheads, which is valued at $72 million and requires special authorisation to be imported.

    Related:

    Erdogan’s S-400s Obtained as Insurance Against Air Force Coup, NATO Regime Change
    Stoltenberg Promises 'Credible & Effective' Response by NATO if Russia Leaves INF Treaty
    NATO Committee Report Accidentally Disclosed US Nuke Locations in Europe – Reports
    Tags:
    US nuclear weapons, NATO, nuclear weapons, Turkey, Belgium, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse