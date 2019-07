Police officers in the Turkish province of Bolu found 18 grams of californium radioactive substance used in the production of nuclear warheads in a car, according to a statement by the local administration.

Police officers stopped a car in the province of Bolu, near the Atatürk Forest Park.

"During the search, 18.1 grams of californium, which is used in nuclear warheads and nuclear power plants, were seized. This substance, valued at $72 million, requires special authorisation to import, transport and store research," the administration said in a statement.

Turkish police in the Black Sea region seize 18.1 grams of radioactive californium, an element used in nuclear weapons and reactors, worth around $72 million and held five suspects pic.twitter.com/qDNwqLEblO — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 6, 2019

​It is noted that five people were detained in this case and an investigation is underway.