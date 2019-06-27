Register
13:28 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Jet Airways ATR aircraft prepares to land

    Indian Air Force Jaguar Fighter Pilot Avoids Crash After Run-in With Bird

    © AFP 2019 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The IAF has lost 10 aircraft so far in 2019, making it the least safe year it has witnessed in a long time. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed India's parliament on Wednesday that the Air Force had lost at least 33 aircraft, including 19 fighter jets, since 2015-16.

    A major tragedy was averted by a quick-thinking Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot on Thursday morning when an a deep penetration Jaguar strike fighter suffered a bird hit.

    The incident occurred soon after the jet took off from the Ambala air base near Pakistan's border on Thursday morning. The jet was set to take part in a training sortie.

    One of the two engines of the aircraft was knocked out when it struck a bird.  

    Meanwhile, as part of a special operating procedure (SOP), the small bombs dropped by the pilot have been recovered, IAF sources said.

    Ambala air base is located in a heavily populated area of Haryana; Ambala Police confirmed the payload of the aircraft had fallen in the city.

    “The pilot jettisoned his fuel tanks and external stores, including some 10 kg practice bombs, to gain height and managed to land back safely,” an IAF official told Indian news agency ANI.

    The IAF’s Jaguar fleet has been waiting for an engine upgrade for years to make it more agile. The IAF has so far lost 10 aircraft in 2019; making it the most unsafe year for the force in many years. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned India's parliament on Wednesday that the force had lost at least 33 aircraft, including 19 fighter jets, since 2015-16.

    Earlier this month, a n AN-32 crashed in Arunachala Pradesh near China's border. 

    "Every aircraft accident in the IAF is investigated by a Court of Inquiry (CoI) to ascertain the cause of accident, and the recommendations of the completed Court of Inquiry are implemented," Rajnath Singh said.

     

    Related:

    Indian Military Confirms to Press That IAF MiG-21 Shot Down Pakistani F-16
    IAF Review Claims India Struck 5 Targets in Balakot Airstrike - Report
    No Survivors in Indian An-32 Plane Crash - IAF
    Tags:
    jaguar, Rajnath Singh, mishap, crash, fighter jet, Indian Air Force (IAF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse