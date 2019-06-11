Missing Indian An-32 Aircraft Located After Days of Searching

The wreckage of the missing An-32 was spotted today 16 kilometres North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an estimated elevation of 12,000 feet by an IAF Mi-17 Helicopter scouting the extended search zone, the IAF said in a statement.
READ MORE: Indian Army Searches for An-32 Plane That Went Missing Near Chinese Border
Debris of the An-32 transport military plane were found 8 days after it went off the radar. India used its remote sensing satellites, P-8I spy planes and ground forces to find the missing plane.
However, the connection with the aircraft was then lost.
On the same day, the Indian military, together with government and civilian structures, launched a large-scale search operation. The country's air and ground forces.
All comments
Show new comments (0)