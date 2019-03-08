Indian Air Force Lost Seven Warplanes Since Beginning of 2019 - Reports

In February alone, the Indian Air Force (IAF) lost five aircraft with one casualty. The largest casualty was recorded during the 28 January Mi-17 chopper crash which killed all six persons on board.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A MiG-21 Bison belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed in Shobhasar Ki Dhani in Bikaner in the north Indian state of Rajasthan on Friday.

No casualties were sustained as the pilot managed to eject safely. This was the seventh fighter jet to have crashed since the beginning of 2019.



In February alone, the Indian Air Force lost five aircraft. On 1 February, a Mirage 2000 crashed while on an acceptance sortie after being upgraded by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

On 19 February, two Hawk aircraft of the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team crashed after hitting each other mid-air during a rehearsal for the AeroIndia show. One of the pilots was killed in the accident. On 27 February, a day after India's aerial raid on alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan, one MiG-21 Bison was downed during an aerial fight between Indian and Pakistani air forces.

Although the pilot managed to eject, he was captured by Pakistan after landing in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Wing Commander Varthaman was returned to India two days later.

On 27 February, a Mi-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force crashed in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir killing all six on board. Earlier on 28 January, an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. The pilot managed to eject safely.