CTBTO Dismisses US Claim of Illegal Russian Nuclear Testing

US Defenсe Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley said earlier in the day the United States believes Russia may not be adhering to the nuclear testing moratorium outlined in the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty.
"The CTBTO has full confidence in the ability of the IMS to detect nuclear test explosions according to the provisions of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty [CTBT]. The CTBT verification regime is already working and effective, with over 300 monitoring stations deployed around the world and sending data," the press service stressed.
