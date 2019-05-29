CTBTO Dismisses US Claim of Illegal Russian Nuclear Testing

VIENNA (Sputnik) - The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) said Wednesday it has not detected any unusual activity that could prove US allegations of illegal nuclear testing by Russia.

US Defenсe Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley said earlier in the day the United States believes Russia may not be adhering to the nuclear testing moratorium outlined in the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty.

"The CTBTO’s International Monitoring System [IMS] is operating as normal and has not detected any unusual event," the CTBTO's press service told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Russia 'Good Student' of Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty — CTBTO Head

"The CTBTO has full confidence in the ability of the IMS to detect nuclear test explosions according to the provisions of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty [CTBT]. The CTBT verification regime is already working and effective, with over 300 monitoring stations deployed around the world and sending data," the press service stressed.