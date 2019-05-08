US Navy to Deploy Hospital Ship in Response to Venezuela Crisis - Pentagon

“During a five-month humanitarian mission, US military and medical personnel will work alongside partners to provide medical assistance to communities based on needs identified by host-nation health ministries, and help relieve pressure on host nation medical systems in countries hosting Venezuelans who have fled the country's crisis”, the statement said.
SOCOM did not specify which countries the Comfort would visit but said details would be announced at a later time. However, SOCOM did say the hospital ship would be deployed to the Caribbean, Central America and South America to conduct humanitarian medical assistance missions.
The deployment will be Comfort's seventh visit to the Western Hemisphere, as well as the second such trip in the last six months, SOCOM noted.
"Comfort's operation is part of the deepening of our engagement in the region under the health pillar of the US-Caribbean 2020 Strategy", it added.
The United States and other countries have endorsed Guaido, calling on Maduro to step down and for new election to be held. Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other states have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.
