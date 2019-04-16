Register
15:12 GMT +316 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Rampage supersonic stand-off air-to-surface missile being launched from an F-16 multirole combat aircraft

    Israel Used 'S-300-Evading' Missile for First Time in Syria Strikes - Reports

    © Photo : Israel Aerospace Industries/Israel Military Industries
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5212

    Israel reportedly carried out airstrikes against an alleged 'Iran-linked' 'missile factory' in Syria's Hama province in the early hours of Saturday, with Syrian air defence troops saying they intercepted some of the missiles, which were launched from Lebanese airspace to try to thwart an effective air defence.

    Israeli Air Force F-16s may have used the country's newest air defence-evading 'Rampage' air-to-surface missiles (ASM) during their Saturday strike against a military facility in western Syria, independent defence analyst Babak Taghvaee has reported.

    According to the analyst, the missiles were used "due to the danger" posed by Syrian Air Defence Force S-300PM-2s, which were delivered to the country by Russia last October following the accidental downing of a Russian plane during an Israeli air raid on Syria.

    The Israeli military has not commented on the claims.

    The Rampage missile was introduced last year, with developers boasting that the missile "allows us to strike under conditions we've never had before". The all-weather weapon can be deployed aboard IAF F-15s, F-16s and F-35s, and can travel over 140 km at supersonic speeds, guided by an onboard GPS system.

    Crucially, the missile is designed to strike high-value targets at standoff ranges, meaning it can be launched by aircraft which can then return to a safe distance, before enemy air defences have a chance to respond.

    Israeli aircraft reportedly struck a military facility in Masyaf in the Syrian countryside outside the city of Hama in the early hours of Saturday morning, with multiple buildings destroyed and at least three Syrian troops injured. Syrian air defences reported downing several enemy projectiles, with social media users posting videos of efforts to repel the attack.

    Before and after photos of a possible Iranian missile factory in Syria
    © Photo : IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL (ISI)
    Israeli Firm Dumps Satellite Snaps of Alleged 'Iranian' Facility Struck in Syria
    Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International said the strikes targeted an 'Iranian' missile factory operating inside Syria, but admitted that their images could not verify 'Iranian control' over the facility, nor the site's status as a missile factory, pointing to a lack of actual missiles or launchers in the compound.

    Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Syria in recent years, while accusing Tehran of using the war-torn country as a foothold for a possible future military attack against Tel Aviv. Tehran has denied these claims, but has admitted to providing military advisors, arms, and other assistance to Syria at Damascus' request to help the country in its fight against Islamist terrorism. Israeli attacks against Syria declined late last year following the deployment of Russian-made S-300 air defence batteries in the country. The Russian military delivered the systems to Syria in response to an incident in which a Syrian-operated S-200 accidentally shot down a Russian Il-20 military aircraft over the Mediterranean while attempting to defend against an Israeli airstrike, killing all 15 Russian service members on board.

    Related:

    Israeli Firm Dumps Satellite Snaps of Alleged 'Iranian' Facility Struck in Syria
    Over 1,300 Refugees Depart Syria Rukban Camp in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military
    Terrorist Mine Explosion Kills 1, Injures 2 Children in Syria's Aleppo - Reports
    Syria's Assad Stresses Importance of Cooperation With Iraq to Confront Enemies
    Russian Military Delivers Over 4 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria’s Daraa
    Tags:
    standoff weapon, reports, strikes, deployment, Rampage missile, F-16, S-300, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse