Register
12:22 GMT +306 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    S-300 anti-aircraft missile system

    Russia Sends Strong Signal to US, NATO by Deploying S-300 in Syria – Analyst

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 50

    On October 2, the Russian Defense Forces finished their delivery of components of several S-300 air defense systems to Syria. Political analyst Ghassan Kadi, who has roots in Syria, shared his views with Sputnik on the missile defense system's installation and the way it could influence the regional status quo.

    The decision to deploy S-300 units will resonate more loudly on the regional and international political scene than the military one, says political analyst Ghassan Kadi, stressing that the biggest change in the balance of power in the Levant has thus far been the Russian presence, which began in earnest on September 30, 2015.

    Commenting on the US and Israel's discontent with the move, the analyst drew attention to the fact that Russia's presence in Syria had been authorized by Syria's internationally recognized government.

    Russia's 'Western Partners' Didn't Fully Abide With Their Vows

    "If the Russian role in Syria had a 'problem' at all before the deployment of the S-300, then the problem would have been to be due to the fact that Russia respects international law and upholds agreements," he stressed.

    Russian Air Defense Forces
    © Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
    S-300 Delivery to Syria Natural Development of Russia-Syria Alliance - Scholars
    While Moscow tried to preserve the fragile balance of power in the region and maintained agreements on avoiding confrontation with both Israel and NATO, it appears that neither opted to abide by the deal, Kadi opined.

    "There had been many breaches specifically of the Israeli-Russian deal, all done by Israel, but this time, with the downing of the IL-20, and which Russia says was the outcome of deliberate Israeli maneuvers, Russia is saying that a red line has been crossed. This is why I say again that the deployment of the S-300 is a political decision as much as it is military if not more," he said.

    On October 2, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Moscow had finalized the delivery of 49 components of S-300 air defense systems to Syria. The decision to boost Syria's air defenses came on the heels of the accidental downing of a Russian Il-20 aircraft by Syrian S-200 air defenses on September 17 amid an Israeli bombing raid. All 15 servicemen on board the plane were killed. The Russian Ministry of Defense accused the Israeli Air Force of using the Il-20 as a "shield" and failing to inform the Russian Armed Forces of the strike in a timely manner. Israel responded by categorically denying the allegations.

    US Stealth Fighters Don't Pose a Challenge to Syrian Air Defenses

    Meanwhile, reports emerged suggesting that the US Air Force may increasingly deploy F-22 stealth fighters and F-16CJ Vipers, designed to suppress and destroy enemy air defenses in Syria, in response to the delivery of S-300 units to the war-torn country. According to Kadi, this potential move does not pose a substantial challenge to either Syrian or Russian air defenses.

    "I am not a military expert and I cannot answer this question technically. But even if the American weapons you mentioned can 'beat' the S-300, according to Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, the upgrade of Syria's air defense systems package is not restricted to the S-300 alone. It included automated air defense management systems as well as communication jamming devices that disable satellite navigation," the political analyst highlighted.

    Two US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth jet fighters fly near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. File photo
    © REUTERS / Master Sgt. Kevin J. Gruenwald
    US May Scramble F-22 Fighters in Response to S-300 Missiles in Syria – Reports
    Referring to Vladimir Putin's UN speech delivered on March 1, 2018, he called it "a clear and loud message to NATO" that "Russia's military capabilities are second to none."

    At the same time, Kadi does not see "any possibility for a direct escalation between NATO and Russia; not in Syria, and not anywhere (else) either."

    "With all the current turmoil and the economic stranglehold inflicted on America by its debt, if any such confrontation were to ensue, the time for this has not yet arrived," he opined.

    Kadi suggested that S-400 earlier installed at the Hmeimim Airbase in Syria was largely used as a deterrent. Now it appears that Russia has made a political decision to use S-300 and S-400 units to protect Syria from intruders, he believes.

    "Russia's decision to deploy the S-300 in Syria, and to talk openly about it, vehemently and repeatedly, is out of Russian character and modus operandi. But again and again, the deployment, the reasons behind it and the manner in which it was announced, is a political decision made by Russia to tell NATO and Israel that enough is enough, that Russia tried hard to adhere to agreements and international law, but its 'Western partners' did not adhere to their part of the deal," the analyst concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian S-300 Deployment to Syria Fuels Military Escalation - Paris
    S-300 Delivery to Syria Natural Development of Russia-Syria Alliance - Scholars
    Israeli Minister: S-300 Systems 'Cannot Detect Our Stealth Fighters'
    Russia’s S-300 to Boost Syrian Defense, ‘Not Bad Thing’ - Syrian Dem. Council
    US May Scramble F-22 Fighters in Response to S-300 Missiles in Syria – Reports
    Tags:
    air defense, attack, S-300 air defense system, F-22 Raptor, S-400, F-16 fighter jet, NATO, US Air Force, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Sergei Shoigu, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse