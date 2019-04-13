WATCH Alleged Israeli Airstrike Intercepted by Syrian Air Defence in Hama

The footage from Syria published on Saturday shows a missile strike against a military base near the city of Hama, with some of the projectiles reportedly being intercepted by Syria's Air Defence.
According to Syrian news agency SANA, the Israeli planes carried out the strike from Lebanese airspace at 2:30 AM local time (23:30 GMT). Three Syrian soldiers were wounded and several buildings were destroyed as a result of the attack.
Syrian Air Defense shutting down one of the "Israeli" air missiles over #Mussyaf in #Hama CS.#Syria #SAA #SyrianArmy #SyrianArabArmy pic.twitter.com/eOlwDYCUjU— Sohayb Masri (@Sohayb_Masri1) 13 апреля 2019 г.
The IDF, however, hasn't commented on the incident so far.
#BREAKING #Video:#Israel attack on the villages of Hama and #Masiaf area— Sohayb Masri (@Sohayb_Masri1) 13 апреля 2019 г.
The attack wounded six civilians so far they have been taken to hospitals
— Syrian air defense launches missiles to intercept hostile Israeli targets in the skies of #Homs and #Hama pic.twitter.com/kc7ApnObGX
