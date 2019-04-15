Register
15 April 2019
    Before and after photos of a possible Iranian missile factory in Syria

    Israeli Firm Dumps Satellite Snaps of Alleged 'Iranian' Facility Struck in Syria

    Israel reportedly carried out an airstrike against a military base near the city of Hama in western Syria on Saturday, with Syrian air defences intercepting some of the missiles, said to have been launched from Lebanese airspace to hinder an effective defence.

    Israeli satellite intelligence company ImageSat International has released satellite images of what it says may be 'Iran-related missile manufacturing hangers' in Masyaf, Syria.

    The images, posted on the company's Twitter account, show unidentified structures 'before' and 'after' the attack, with several large buildings turned into what appear to be piles of rubble.

    ImageSat was careful to note that it could not verify 'Iranian control' of the facility, nor the site's status as a missile factory, tweeting only that "If the bombed site in Masyaf, Syria was indeed a missile factory, it could allow production and assembly of different [surface-to-surface missile]  elements or for improving the accuracy of missiles."

    The intelligence firm also reported a lack of actual missiles or launchers identified in the compound, and the lack of protected structures traditionally necessary for the assembly of missile engines or warheads.

    According to ImageSat, the alleged missile factory was reportedly built between 2014 and 2016, with the company also claiming that Iran likely controlled only the eastern part of a larger military facility, with the rest controlled by the Syrian Army.

    Buildings in Hama, Syria
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    WATCH Alleged Israeli Airstrike Intercepted by Syrian Air Defence in Hama
    Israeli warplanes reportedly carried out attacks in the Syrian countryside outside the city of Hama on early Saturday morning, with multiple buildings destroyed and at least three soldiers injured. Syria's air defences reported downing several of the projectiles, with social media users posting footage of the efforts to repulse the assault.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recently reelected for a fifth term in office, appeared to comment on the assault "on the northern front" on Sunday, warning that Israel would continue to act on all fronts, including on the northern front, because we are not prepared to allow someone to establish power and endanger the State of Israel."

    Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of using Syria as a foothold for possible future military operations against Tel Aviv, and has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against suspected 'Iranian targets' in the war-torn country. Tehran has denied the claims, but has provided military advisors and technical and arms assistance to Syria on Damascus' request to help the country in its fight against Islamist terrorism.

