13 April 2019
    Smoke rises from Taybat al Imam town after rebel fighters from the hardline jihadist Jund al-Aqsa advanced in the town in Hama province, Syria August 31, 2016.

    At Least 3 Hurt as Israeli Jets Hit Masyaf in Syria's Hama Province - Reports

    © REUTERS / Ammar Abdullah
    128

    Explosions were heard Saturday in the countryside near the Syrian city of Hama, Reuters reported, citing local media.

    Syria's air defences intercepted missiles in the city of Masyaf, near Hama, Syria's state television said, as cited by Reuters. Local netizens posted alleged footage of the interception on social media.

    READ MORE: Outgoing IDF Chief Publicly Admits Arms Supplies to Anti-Assad Forces in Syria

    Social media and local netizens suggest, citing unconfirmed reports, that alleged Israeli jets struck a military base near Masyaf that is purportedly controlled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    According to the Syrian state-run news agency SANA, at approximately 02:30 AM (local time) on Saturday Israeli jets struck one of the military positions in the town of Masyaf from the Lebanese airspace. Syria's air defences reportedly downed several projectiles. The attack reportedly resulted in the destruction of some buildings and left at least three soldiers injured.

    Earlier on Friday, Syrian Arab Army units responded to terrorist organizations’ breaches of the de-escalation zone agreement by targeting their positions with intensive strikes in Hama's northern countryside.

    In particular, Syrian army units shelled positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in suburbs of the towns of al-Hweiz, Tal al-Sakhr, and Kafar Nabouda. The shelling reportedly eliminated a number of al-Nusra terrorists and destroyed their weapons and supply routes.

    READ MORE: Syria Has Right to Return Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights by Any Means — Official

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    *al-Nusra is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    air defence system, explosions, Masyaf, Syria, Hama
