Register
11:12 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on June 26, 2013

    Outgoing IDF Chief Publicly Admits Arms Supplies to Anti-Assad Forces in Syria

    © AFP 2018 / JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Israel's outgoing military chief has publicly revealed that Tel Aviv has been engaged in direct conflict with Iran on Syrian soil, "systematically" attacking the alleged Iranian infrastructure "without making any statements".

    In a farewell interview with the Sunday Times, Gadi Eisenkot, who is retiring as Israeli Defence Forces' Chief of Staff this week, revealed that Israel had been directly involved in the Syrian conflict, having acknowledged for the first time that Tel Aviv had supplied rebel groups in the border area with light weapons for "self-defence".

    READ MORE: IDF Chief Says Israel Struck Syria Without 'Asking for Credit' — Reports

    Media outlets and Damascus have been speculating for years that Israel has been providing weaponry to opposition groups in Syria during the country's seven-year civil war, but the Jewish state never commented on the reports, only saying that it had given humanitarian aid.

    Israeli soldier work on a tank placed near the border with Syria on the Golan Heights (File)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Netanyahu Says Israel to Continue Withstanding 'Iran’s Aggression' in Syria
    In September 2018, Foreign Policy magazine reported that Israel had secretly supplied arms and provided funds to at least 12 Syrian rebel groups in order to keep Iranian-backed forces and Daesh* terrorists away from Israel's border.

    According to sources, the Israeli assistance programme included machine guns, mortar launchers, transport vehicles, assault rifles, in addition to a $75 salary to rebel fighters and additional funds to purchase weapons on the Syrian black market.

    Two months ago, Maj. Gen. Gershon Hacohen revealed that former Defence Minister Moshe Ya'alon had personally met with Syrian rebels at the height of the Syrian conflict.

    READ MORE: Former IDF Chief Slams Netanyahu's Cabinet Over Weak Response to Latest Attack

    In previous interviews and media appearances, Eisenkot admitted that the IDF had conducted hundreds of raids in Syria against purported Iranian infrastructure: in 2018 alone, the IDF dropped 2,000 bombs on alleged Iranian targets.

    "We carried out thousands of attacks [in recent years] without taking responsibility and without asking for credit", he said.

    Damascus sky lights up with service to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Netanyahu Confirms Israel Struck Damascus International Airport Over the Weekend
    Eisenkot's departing interview appeared to be part of a broader movement within Israel to be more transparent about the country's military activities: for instance, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the IDF had bombed Iranian weapons caches in Damascus International Airport just two days ago.

    Netanyahu further elaborated that "the accumulation of recent attacks proves that we are determined more than ever to take action against Iran in Syria, and we will strike harder in Syria if needed".

    READ MORE: Israeli Operations in Syria Curbed Iran and Hezbollah – IDF Chief of Staff

    Damascus has on multiple occasions condemned the attacks, dismissing them as a violation of the country’s sovereignty. Both Syria and Iran have consistently maintained that Tehran's presence is limited to military advisers assisting in the fight against terrorists.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/ISIL/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    strikes, weapons, Syrian opposition, opposition forces, opposition, rebels, arms supplies, Daesh, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Benjamin Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot, Bashar al-Assad, Iran, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse