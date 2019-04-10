US Approves Possible $1.15Bln Sale of 56 SM-3 Missiles to Japan

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan of up to fifty-six (56) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB missiles for an estimated cost of $1.15 billion", the release said.
The Defence Security Cooperation Agency explained the proposed sale will help US interests with Japan by developing and maintaining a strong and effective defense capability in the region. The contractor for the SM-3 Block IB missiles is Raytheon Missile Systems, the release noted.
The Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB is designed to intercept and destroy short to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats and is reportedly an essential component of an anti-missile system the United States is building in and around Europe.
