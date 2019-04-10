Register
    US Navy handout shows a Standard Missile Three (SM-3) being launched from the guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh

    US Approves Possible $1.15Bln Sale of 56 SM-3 Missiles to Japan

    © AFP 2019 / US NAVY
    Military & Intelligence
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has approved a possible $1.15 billion sale of 56 Standard Missile-3 Block IB missiles to Japan, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan of up to fifty-six (56) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB missiles for an estimated cost of $1.15 billion", the release said.

    The Defence Security Cooperation Agency explained the proposed sale will help US interests with Japan by developing and maintaining a strong and effective defense capability in the region. The contractor for the SM-3 Block IB missiles is Raytheon Missile Systems, the release noted.

    In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, Japan Air Self-Defense Force demonstrates a training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    The SM-3 Block IB interceptor has a two-color infrared seeker and upgraded steering and propulsion capability that directs the missile toward incoming targets, destroying them on impact in space,

    The Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB is designed to intercept and destroy short to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats and is reportedly an essential component of an anti-missile system the United States is building in and around Europe.

