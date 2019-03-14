US Awards Northrop Grumman Contract to Install Missile Defence System in Poland

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army has awarded Northrop Grumman with a $349.4 million contract to provide Poland with its Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System, the Department of Defence said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman, Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $349,377,402 firm-fixed-price, Foreign Military Sales (Poland) contract for the procurement of two complete battery sets of Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System production hardware and software", the release said on Wednesday.

In February, Polish National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Poland will spend nearly $50 billion over the next seven years to modernize its military. The modernisation plan envisages the purchase of new multi-purpose fifth-generation fighter jets, attack helicopters, artillery and anti-missile systems as well as submarines, the minister added.

At a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda last September, US President Donald Trump said that the United States was considering establishing a military base in Poland. Trump also said that Warsaw had agreed to pay more than $2 billion toward the cost of the base. The Polish president, in turn, suggested that the base be called Fort Trump.

Senior DoD officials told US Congress on Wednesday that Washington and Warsaw were drafting details for a planned US base and could reach a final agreement on the military facility within a year.

Meanwhile, Poland is also trying to renew its aging air force fleet with the US fifth-generation combat jets, as its combat aircraft only include Soviet-made Mig-29 and Sukhoi Su-22 fighters, as well as US F-16 jets.

Andrzej Duda said Tuesday that Warsaw was negotiating with the United States the acquisition of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth multirole fighters. According to 2017 Pentagon report, the aircraft has hundreds of deficiencies, which range from structural problems to software trouble.