US Awards Northrop Grumman Contract to Install Missile Defence System in Poland

"Northrop Grumman, Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $349,377,402 firm-fixed-price, Foreign Military Sales (Poland) contract for the procurement of two complete battery sets of Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System production hardware and software", the release said on Wednesday.
In February, Polish National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Poland will spend nearly $50 billion over the next seven years to modernize its military. The modernisation plan envisages the purchase of new multi-purpose fifth-generation fighter jets, attack helicopters, artillery and anti-missile systems as well as submarines, the minister added.
Senior DoD officials told US Congress on Wednesday that Washington and Warsaw were drafting details for a planned US base and could reach a final agreement on the military facility within a year.
Andrzej Duda said Tuesday that Warsaw was negotiating with the United States the acquisition of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth multirole fighters. According to 2017 Pentagon report, the aircraft has hundreds of deficiencies, which range from structural problems to software trouble.
