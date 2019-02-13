No Final Agreement Reached on Boosting US Troops in Poland - Pentagon

"No agreement has been reached," Pahon said.
Both countries continue to work together in coordination with NATO partners to decide on a path forward for the deployment of troops, the Pentagon spokesperson said.
READ MORE: New US HIMARS Rockets Don't Give Any Strategic Advantage to Poland — Publicist
"Our diplomatic discussions, which are still ongoing, will remain private until the US and Poland reach a final agreement," Pahon added.
The US already has a military contingent in Poland as a part of NATO's deployment in Europe. Both countries are negotiating the increase of the number of these troops.
US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in September that the United States was considering establishing a base in Poland.
Trump also stated that Warsaw agreed to pay more than $2 billion toward the cost of the base. The Polish president, in turn, suggested that the base be called Fort Trump.
All comments
Show new comments (0)