Register
08:20 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018

    Soros Foundation Demands EU Ramp Up Pressure on Poland ‘Or EU Won’t Survive’

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Foundation was founded in the 1980s by George Soros, a vocal proponent of globalism and open borders, and is now trying to portray Poland’s drive for sovereignty as a threat to the entire European Union.

    The Stefan Batory Foundation, a Polish NGO established by billionaire globalist George Soros and a group of Polish opposition leaders in the 1980s, has issued a paper calling on EU authorities to step up their antagonism towards the ruling party Law and Justice in Poland, saying that the entire survival of the Union depends on it.

    "The battle for the rule of law in Poland sets a precedent and is effectively a battle for the survival of the EU", the document reads, defining the EU as a community in which each member nation's laws abide to a "similar standard".

    Participants with Israeli flags pass a barbed wire fence at the former Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp during the 'March of the Living' at in Oswiecim, Poland on April 16, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Israel Should Apologise to Poland for Anti-Semitism Remark - US Ambassador
    The paper praises the European Commission for its efforts to thwart Polish judicial reforms that Warsaw says aims to overhaul a corrupt and unaccountable system.

    The Foundation's call comes despite a growing frustration with the EU's interference in internal affairs, which has already resulted in Poland reviewing its legislation to determine whether EU laws are compatible with Polish domestic laws.

    In recent years, the Foundation has worked on projects to "prepare Polish society for reception of refugees", to "form positive attitudes towards" a mass influx of Middle Eastern migrants, and training tens of thousands of professionals and officials in various roles to fight "prejudice towards minority groups" as well as "hateful online comments".

    Poland has adopted a tough anti-migration policy, refusing to take Middle Eastern and North African migrants, which Brussels has tried to force member states to accommodate. Other European nations have followed suit, with Hungary and Austria being among the least willing to accept migrants.

    Jacek Czaputowicz, Polish foreign minister, and his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, said during a press conference in Budapest earlier this week that the two nations would continue to defend a Christian, pro-sovereignty Europe in the face of attempts by the Brussels establishment to force mass migration "down nations' throats".

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to a vote on a bill tightening regulations on foreign universities operating in Hungary.
    © REUTERS / Laszlo Balogh
    Hungary is Trying to Defend Its National Sovereignty From Brussels' Interference - Analyst
    Both countries believe that Europe's Christian heritage must be protected, Szijjártó said during the press conference after the meeting with his Polish counterpart.

    "The bureaucrats in Brussels have launched a campaign of revenge" against Hungary and Poland but the two countries "will not give in", he said, according to Hungary Today.

    "The attacks by Brussels lack an authentic reason, they are only based on political motivation because Hungary and Poland do not want to become a country of immigrants and go against Brussels' migrant policies", the minister said.

    Related:

    Israeli Envoy to Poland Summoned Over Katz's Remarks on Poles' Anti-Semitism
    Czech PM Says V4 Talks in Israel Cancelled After Poland Refuses to Participate
    About 100 Monuments to Soviet Soldiers Removed in Poland Since 2014 – Envoy
    Embargo and Closure of Small Border Traffic With Russia Cost Poland €3 Billion
    No Final Agreement Reached on Boosting US Troops in Poland - Pentagon
    US Wants Poland to Loosen Ties With China, Iran in Exchange for Bases - Reports
    New US HIMARS Rockets Don't Give Any Strategic Advantage to Poland - Publicist
    Tags:
    globalism, laws, migration, Stefan Batory Foundation, Jacek Czaputowicz, Peter Szijjarto, George Soros, Hungary, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok