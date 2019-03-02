Soros Foundation Demands EU Ramp Up Pressure on Poland ‘Or EU Won’t Survive’

The Foundation was founded in the 1980s by George Soros, a vocal proponent of globalism and open borders, and is now trying to portray Poland’s drive for sovereignty as a threat to the entire European Union.

The Stefan Batory Foundation, a Polish NGO established by billionaire globalist George Soros and a group of Polish opposition leaders in the 1980s, has issued a paper calling on EU authorities to step up their antagonism towards the ruling party Law and Justice in Poland, saying that the entire survival of the Union depends on it.

"The battle for the rule of law in Poland sets a precedent and is effectively a battle for the survival of the EU", the document reads, defining the EU as a community in which each member nation's laws abide to a "similar standard".

The paper praises the European Commission for its efforts to thwart Polish judicial reforms that Warsaw says aims to overhaul a corrupt and unaccountable system.

The Foundation's call comes despite a growing frustration with the EU's interference in internal affairs, which has already resulted in Poland reviewing its legislation to determine whether EU laws are compatible with Polish domestic laws.

In recent years, the Foundation has worked on projects to "prepare Polish society for reception of refugees", to "form positive attitudes towards" a mass influx of Middle Eastern migrants, and training tens of thousands of professionals and officials in various roles to fight "prejudice towards minority groups" as well as "hateful online comments".

Poland has adopted a tough anti-migration policy, refusing to take Middle Eastern and North African migrants, which Brussels has tried to force member states to accommodate. Other European nations have followed suit, with Hungary and Austria being among the least willing to accept migrants.

Jacek Czaputowicz, Polish foreign minister, and his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, said during a press conference in Budapest earlier this week that the two nations would continue to defend a Christian, pro-sovereignty Europe in the face of attempts by the Brussels establishment to force mass migration "down nations' throats".

Both countries believe that Europe's Christian heritage must be protected, Szijjártó said during the press conference after the meeting with his Polish counterpart.

"The bureaucrats in Brussels have launched a campaign of revenge" against Hungary and Poland but the two countries "will not give in", he said, according to Hungary Today.

"The attacks by Brussels lack an authentic reason, they are only based on political motivation because Hungary and Poland do not want to become a country of immigrants and go against Brussels' migrant policies", the minister said.