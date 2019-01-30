Indian Shipyard to Deliver Two Russian Designed Frigates With BrahMos by 2026

The two frigates constructed with a partial transfer of technology from Russia would make these platforms the largest fleet of ships in a class showcasing domestically-produced equipment such as the BrahMos missile system, sonar system, and combat management system.

The Indian Defence Ministry on Wednesday concluded a contract with state-owned Goa Shipyard Limited to build two Russian designed 1135.6 class (advanced Talwar class) frigates. Some of the material for the frigates, customised to meet the Indian Navy's specific requirements, will come from Russia.

While the inter-governmental agreement (IGA) between India and Russia was signed on 15 October 2016, the final deal for construction of the two Admiral Grigorovich class/advanced Talwar-class guided-missile frigates at Goa Shipyard under the technology transfer model was concluded last November.

READ MORE: Russian Warships Arrive in India for Joint Military Drills

"In line with the IGA, the government signed a contract for construction of two ships with Goa Shipyard Ltd with scheduled delivery in June 2026 and December 2026 respectively", a statement issued by the Indian defence ministry reads.

© AFP 2018 / SEBASTIAN D'SOUZA Indian Navy Inducts Its First Submarine Rescue Vessel

The frigates are potent platforms with a mission span covering the entire spectrum of naval warfare; air, surface and sub-surface. The ships would be equipped to operate in littoral and blue waters; both as a single unit and as consorts to a naval task force.

"Advanced features of stealth include a special hull design, to limit radar cross-section, low electromagnetic, infrared and underwater noise signatures. The ships would carry highly sophisticated and state-of-art weapon systems and sensors", the defence ministry statement adds.

READ MORE: Logistic Sharing Agreement With Russia in the Offing — Indian Navy Chief

Additionally, India is also purchasing two other ready-made warships from Russia for $950 million, the agreement for which was signed in October 2018. The two frigates of the Project 11356 class which is almost fully built at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad will be bought directly from Russia.

The Indian Navy has already completed construction of all the infrastructures to support these ships through their life cycle.