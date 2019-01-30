Register
17:52 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India's supersonic Brahmos cruise missiles

    Indian Shipyard to Deliver Two Russian Designed Frigates With BrahMos by 2026

    © AP Photo / Ajit Kumar
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The two frigates constructed with a partial transfer of technology from Russia would make these platforms the largest fleet of ships in a class showcasing domestically-produced equipment such as the BrahMos missile system, sonar system, and combat management system.

    The Indian Defence Ministry on Wednesday concluded a contract with state-owned Goa Shipyard Limited to build two Russian designed 1135.6 class (advanced Talwar class) frigates. Some of the material for the frigates, customised to meet the Indian Navy's specific requirements, will come from Russia.  

    While the inter-governmental agreement (IGA) between India and Russia was signed on 15 October 2016, the final deal for construction of the two Admiral Grigorovich class/advanced Talwar-class guided-missile frigates at Goa Shipyard under the technology transfer model was concluded last November.

    READ MORE: Russian Warships Arrive in India for Joint Military Drills

    "In line with the IGA, the government signed a contract for construction of two ships with Goa Shipyard Ltd with scheduled delivery in June 2026 and December 2026 respectively", a statement issued by the Indian defence ministry reads.

    A Indian kilo class submarine is anchored off the shore of the Gateway of India (File)
    © AFP 2018 / SEBASTIAN D'SOUZA
    Indian Navy Inducts Its First Submarine Rescue Vessel
    The frigates are potent platforms with a mission span covering the entire spectrum of naval warfare; air, surface and sub-surface. The ships would be equipped to operate in littoral and blue waters; both as a single unit and as consorts to a naval task force.

    "Advanced features of stealth include a special hull design, to limit radar cross-section, low electromagnetic, infrared and underwater noise signatures. The ships would carry highly sophisticated and state-of-art weapon systems and sensors", the defence ministry statement adds.

    READ MORE: Logistic Sharing Agreement With Russia in the Offing — Indian Navy Chief

    Additionally, India is also purchasing two other ready-made warships from Russia for $950 million, the agreement for which was signed in October 2018. The two frigates of the Project 11356 class which is almost fully built at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad will be bought directly from Russia.  

    The Indian Navy has already completed construction of all the infrastructures to support these ships through their life cycle.

     

     

    Related:

    All Issues Pertaining to Serviceability of MiG-29K Sorted Out - Indian Navy
    Logistic Sharing Agreement With Russia in the Offing - Indian Navy Chief
    Chinese Submarine Tracked in the Indian Ocean in October - Indian Navy Chief
    Indian Navy Chief in Russia to Explore Co-op in Nuke Submarine Construction
    Tags:
    technology transfer, licences, frigates, construction, BrahMos, Indian navy, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse