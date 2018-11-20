Register
20 November 2018
    The Russian Navy's frigate Admiral Grigorovich sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2017

    India to Build Two Admiral Grigorovich Class Frigates Under ToT from Russia

    © REUTERS / Yoruk Isik
    Military & Intelligence
    0 10

    The 3,620-ton Admiral Grigorovich-class is an upgraded variant of the six Talwar-class frigates that Russia built for the Indian Navy between 2003 and 2013. These frigates will be equipped with the sea-launch version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system instead of 3M-54E Klub-N anti-ship missiles.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Russia on Tuesday signed a $500 million deal for the construction of two Admiral Grigorovich class/advanced Talwar-class guided-missile frigates at Goa Shipyard under the technology transfer model.

    India's state-owned Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Russia's state-run defence major Rosoboronexport signed the deal under the government-to-government framework for defence cooperation.

    READ MORE: India-Russia Joint Military Exercise Gets Underway in India's Jhansi

    "We have finalized a $500 million deal with Russia for construction of two warships in Goa," Shekhar Mital, CMD of GSL, said on Tuesday.

    Indian Navy Personel secure the mooring ropes of INS Trishul, a Second Talwar Class Stealth Frigate,as she comes alongside the docks at the Naval Dockyard in Bombay, 23 September 2003
    © AFP 2018 / Sebastian D'SOUZA
    India to Buy $75 million Ukrainian Engines for Russia Made Frigates
    The construction of the ship will begin from 2020 and is expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy by 2027.

    Additionally, India is also purchasing two other warships off the shelf from Russia for $950 million, the agreement for which was signed last month. The two frigates of the Project 11356 class will be bought directly from Russia which is almost fully built at Russia's Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad. The frigates will be equipped with M7N.1E gas turbine engines from Ukraine, for which India has already inked a separate agreement. Currently, the Indian Navy operates six Talwar-class frigates.

    READ MORE: Russia Set to Lend New Dimension to Asian Economy & Military Dynamics — Scholar

    On October 25, Sputnik reported that India was making a strong case before Russia to avoid payments in US dollars for the purchase of goods, including defense equipment. Sources told Sputnik that a senior government official at the country's Ministry of External Affairs met Russian officials on several occasions since the signing of the historic $4.5 billion S-400 defense deal on October 5, and discussions were held at length about payments for Russian imports.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
