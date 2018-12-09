Russian Warships Arrive in India for Joint Military Drills

According to the press service, the detachment comprises the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Panteleyev destroyer and the Boris Butoma tanker.
"Today [December 9], a detachment of ships of the [Russian] Pacific Fleet… entered the Indian port of Vishakhapatnam in the state of Andhra Pradesh… In order to further strengthen military cooperation between the Russian Navy and the Indian Navy, the planned joint Russian-Indian naval exercise Indra Navy 2018 will be held during the visit," the press service said in a statement.
The naval drills will be focused on the two countries' cooperation aimed at ensuring safety of navigation and economic activities at sea.
The detachment is expected to leave Visakhapatnam on December 16.
