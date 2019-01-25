Register
23:24 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone

    US Air War in Somalia Goes Dark

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    113

    US President Donald Trump subtly announced that the Pentagon’s many overseas operations would become even more secretive during the first Cabinet hearing of 2019.

    The Pentagon disclosed that it will no longer furnish public reports on its missions in Somalia during a Friday announcement in which US Africa Command said it recently carried out two major bombings in the country.

    This announcement was apparently the final one from AFRICOM.

    The job of disclosing the Pentagon's air war is now up to the Somali government, a spokesman for AFRICOM told the Associated Press Friday.

    Last Saturday, US airstrikes killed approximately 54 al-Qaeda-linked terrorists in a major bombing attack, while the latest airstrike on Wednesday occurred in the same area (near Jilib in Middle Juba region) and killed one. According to AP, Trump has expanded the airstrike campaign against al-Shabab terrorists, with at least 47 strikes occurring since Trump took office.

    This training, which included firing multiple weapon systems and different fire maneuvers, is to prepare the Marines to provide limited support in the event of a crisis in the U.S. Africom area of responsibility
    © Flickr/ Marines
    AFRICOM ‘Exerts a Huge Influence’ in Africa, Steps Up Airstrikes in Somalia

    Trump announced that his administration would hew to a new level of secrecy during the first Cabinet meeting of 2019, though that declaration did not receive much attention in the press at the time.

    "And one of the things I've told the secretary and other people: We do these reports on our military. Some IG [inspector general] goes over there, who are mostly appointed by President [Barack] Obama — but we'll have ours too — and he goes over there, and they do a report on every single thing that's happening, and they release it to the public," Trump said.

    "We're fighting wars, and they're doing reports and releasing it to the public? Now, the public means the enemy. The enemy reads those reports; they study every line of it. Those reports should be private reports. Let him do a report, but they should be private reports and be locked up," he said at the January 3 meeting.

    Reports by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) are one of those rare public glimpses into what's happening in one of America's several overseas military engagements.

    In this photo taken Monday, April 16, 2018, a U.S. and Niger flag are raised side by side at the base camp for air forces and other personnel supporting the construction of Niger Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger.
    © AP Photo / Carley Petesch
    AFRICOM Turns 10 as China, US Vie for Influence on the Continent

    SIGAR's reports include information such as the number of weapons released from conventional strike aircraft, as well as from drones, Sputnik News has reported.

    John Sopko, appointed to head SIGAR in 2012, lamented the absurd bureaucratic embarrassments of the Afghanistan War in May 2016, according to a report in Politico. A Pentagon effort to bolster Afghanistan's cashmere industry saw the Department of Defense spend $6 million on tasks such as importing nine light-haired Italian goats. "We do not know how much money was spent on goats or if the goats were eaten or not. We do not know. This is so poorly managed," Sopko said at the time.

    Related:

    AFRICOM Turns 10 as China, US Vie for Influence on the Continent
    New AFRICOM Commander Wants More Boots on the Ground in Libya
    US Drone Flights in Tunisia Coordinated With Local Government - AFRICOM
    GOP Senators Jump Trump-Ship; AFRICOM Continues to Ramp Up
    US Airstrike Slays 60 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia - AFRICOM
    Tags:
    Airstrikes, al-Shabaab, John Sopko, Trump, Barack Obama, Somalia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse