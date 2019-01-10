Register
21:14 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The upgraded Fyodor Zolotukhin Ilyushin Il-38N May / Dolphin maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. (File)

    Indian Navy Tests Indigenous Air-Droppable Containers for Logistics Support

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The containers, domestically developed by the country’s defence research body, could drastically improve ships' deployment duration on missions.

    In what may provide a major boost to India's operational logistic capability in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy has conducted successful trials of the Sahayak air droppable containers. The containers were successfully dropped at the intended location from IL-38 aircraft off Goa in the Arabian Sea during the trials, according to the navy.

    READ MORE: Indian Navy Inducts Its First Submarine Rescue Vessel

    "Sahayak Containers will enhance operational logistics capability of Indian Navy and will provide the wherewithal to supply spares and stores to ships which are deployed more than 2,000 km from the coast," a statement issued by the Indian Navy reads.

    Indian navy personnel stand on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    Indian Navy Adds More Teeth With 5th Landing Craft Ship Near the Strait of Malacca
    The cylindrical containers have been indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's state-owned military research body. On Tuesday, the Indian Navy dropped a test payload of 50kg in the container, which descended to the sea with the help of a parachute.

    READ MORE: All Issues Pertaining to Serviceability of MiG-29K Sorted Out — Indian Navy

    "With the success of these trials, series production of Sahayak containers and parachutes would be undertaken," the Indian Navy added.

    The Indian Navy has been enhancing its operational and logistic strength in the Indian Ocean Region by signing pacts with several friendly nations. Since 2016, India has signed logistics pacts with the US, Singapore, France, while similar pacts are expected to soon be signed with Russia and Japan.

    Related:

    Indian Navy to Get Two Modern Vessels for Submarine Rescue in Next 3 Years
    Corporate Feud Delays Crucial Indian Navy Warship Project
    Indian Navy Looks to Raise High Performance Unmanned Submarine Squadron by 2021
    Indian Navy's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to Begin Sea Trial in 2020
    Tags:
    defence capabilities, trials, pact, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Indian Navy, India, Indian Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An Elvis Fan Waits to Board the Blue Suede Express at Central Station in Sydney
    Parkes Elvis Festival in Australia: Flashy Impersonators Stun With Their Swag
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse