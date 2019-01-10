Indian Navy Tests Indigenous Air-Droppable Containers for Logistics Support

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The containers, domestically developed by the country’s defence research body, could drastically improve ships' deployment duration on missions.

In what may provide a major boost to India's operational logistic capability in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy has conducted successful trials of the Sahayak air droppable containers. The containers were successfully dropped at the intended location from IL-38 aircraft off Goa in the Arabian Sea during the trials, according to the navy.

READ MORE: Indian Navy Inducts Its First Submarine Rescue Vessel

"Sahayak Containers will enhance operational logistics capability of Indian Navy and will provide the wherewithal to supply spares and stores to ships which are deployed more than 2,000 km from the coast," a statement issued by the Indian Navy reads.

The cylindrical containers have been indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's state-owned military research body. On Tuesday, the Indian Navy dropped a test payload of 50kg in the container, which descended to the sea with the help of a parachute.

READ MORE: All Issues Pertaining to Serviceability of MiG-29K Sorted Out — Indian Navy

"With the success of these trials, series production of Sahayak containers and parachutes would be undertaken," the Indian Navy added.

The Indian Navy has been enhancing its operational and logistic strength in the Indian Ocean Region by signing pacts with several friendly nations. Since 2016, India has signed logistics pacts with the US, Singapore, France, while similar pacts are expected to soon be signed with Russia and Japan.