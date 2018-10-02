Register
17:20 GMT +302 October 2018
    Missiles are displayed by the Iranian army in a military parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 18, 2015

    Iranian Maj. General Warns of Further Military Operations Against 'Terrorists'

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Military & Intelligence
    1130

    Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at Daesh* targets in eastern Syria on Monday in retaliation to last month’s terror attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz.

    A senior IRGC officer has warned that Iranian forces will carry out further attacks against “terrorists” in response to the Ahvaz attack, describing the attack in eastern Syria as “merely a flick.”

    Major General Mohsen Rezaee took to Twitter on Monday morning to assert that more strikes will follow the IRGC’s recent operation as Tehran seeks revenge for the Ahvaz military parade attack.

    READ MORE: WATCH Iran Reportedly Use Domestically Produced UAVs Against Terrorists in Syria

    “This missile attack was merely a flick. Our real response is underway [still to come.]”

    He didn’t provide any further information regarding Iran’s additional operations, in either Syria or beyond.

    The September 22 Ahvaz attack left 25 veterans and family members dead.

    A handout picture released on the news website and public relations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Sepah News, shows an image apparently digitally altered to show four missiles rising into the air instead of three during a test-firing at an undisclosed location in the Iranian desert (File)
    © AFP 2018 / SEPAH NEWS
    Ballistic Revenge: WATCH Iran Wipe Out Terrorist Ringleaders in Syria
    Daesh and an Arab separatist group have both claimed responsibility for the shooting, though Tehran blamed the attack on a coalition of its Gulf regional foes and the US.

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis subsequently refuted Tehran’s claim as “ludicrous”, while US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told Iran to “look in the mirror”, accusing it of sponsoring terrorists and destabilizing the region.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    READ MORE: Iranian Ballistic Missile Program is Threat — French Defense Minister

