Iranian Maj. General Warns of Further Military Operations Against 'Terrorists'

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at Daesh* targets in eastern Syria on Monday in retaliation to last month’s terror attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz.

A senior IRGC officer has warned that Iranian forces will carry out further attacks against “terrorists” in response to the Ahvaz attack, describing the attack in eastern Syria as “merely a flick.”

Major General Mohsen Rezaee took to Twitter on Monday morning to assert that more strikes will follow the IRGC’s recent operation as Tehran seeks revenge for the Ahvaz military parade attack.

READ MORE: WATCH Iran Reportedly Use Domestically Produced UAVs Against Terrorists in Syria

“This missile attack was merely a flick. Our real response is underway [still to come.]”

He didn’t provide any further information regarding Iran’s additional operations, in either Syria or beyond.

The September 22 Ahvaz attack left 25 veterans and family members dead.

© AFP 2018 / SEPAH NEWS Ballistic Revenge: WATCH Iran Wipe Out Terrorist Ringleaders in Syria

Daesh and an Arab separatist group have both claimed responsibility for the shooting, though Tehran blamed the attack on a coalition of its Gulf regional foes and the US.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis subsequently refuted Tehran’s claim as “ludicrous”, while US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told Iran to “look in the mirror”, accusing it of sponsoring terrorists and destabilizing the region.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

READ MORE: Iranian Ballistic Missile Program is Threat — French Defense Minister