WATCH Iran Reportedly Use Domestically Produced UAVs Against Terrorists in Syria

Seven Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) drones and six precision-strike ballistic missiles have been used on terrorist targets in the Abu Kamal region of eastern Syria in response to the September 22 attack in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, according to state media.

The domestically-made drone, the so-called Saeqeh was used by the IRGC during the attack on the command center of the Daesh* terrorists in Syria. The Fars News agency has posted the video of the drone attack on its website and the footage has also emerged on social media.

Some of the drones were the Saeqeh model (Thunderbolt) which is an unmanned Simorgh (Phoenix) class aerial vehicle and has the capability of simultaneously hitting four targets with smart missiles that have pinpoint precision-strike capability at long distances.

The Simorgh drone is a version of the US Sentinel RQ-170 spy drone that has been updated to include reconnaissance, surveillance, combat and bombing capabilities.

Last month's shooting in the Iranian city of Ahvaz killed 24 people and was claimed by the Daesh* terrorist group.

