Register
01:33 GMT +315 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Ja'afari leaves the Security Council chambers after meeting on the situation in Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at United Nations headquarters

    UN Chief Warns of ‘Full-Blown Military Escalation' Over Syria Attacks

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    7527

    As US President Donald Trump is said to be considering a full scale ground assault against the Syrian administration of President Bashar al-Assad, the top UN official has decried the onset of a new global Cold War and warned against “full-blown military escalation” in the war-torn region.

    Syrian troops
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin
    Syrian Army Declares Victory in Eastern Ghouta
    Following air strikes launched at Syria by a US-led coalition including France and the UK as a response to a purported chemical weapons attack on civilians by forces loyal to Assad, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that further aggressive moves by the West risk a "full-blown military escalation" in the region, according to the Independent.

    UN chief Guterres also observed that the "Cold War is back with a vengeance," cited by The Guardian.

    As fact and guesswork regarding who is responsible and what, precisely, occurred, are lumped together to justify the punishing predawn missile attack by the US and its allies on several locations inside Syria, one of the poorest nations in the Middle East again reels as its seven-year war continues, with no end in sight.

    While addressing a fourth United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting this week regarding new developments in the Syrian war, Guterres stated that "increasing tensions and the inability to reach a compromise in the establishment of an accountability mechanism threaten to lead to a full-blown military escalation," cited by Euronews.com.

    The UN chief asserted that belligerents must agree on a method to independently verify whether a chemical attack on civilians occurred on April 7, allegedly killing an estimated 60 people and injuring up to 500 in the Syrian town of Douma.

    Guterres stated that, "the Cold War is back with a vengeance, but with a difference. The mechanisms and the safeguards to manage the risks of escalation that existed in the past no longer seem to be present," according to a report by the BBC.

    In the course of a punishing seven-war war, Syrians continue to face a "litany of horrors," Guterres stated, while calling for a humanitarian pause in the ongoing conflict that has seen over 500,000 killed, 7 million displaced from their homes and more than 13 million at risk from starvation and lack of basic human needs including medicine, housing and drinkable water.

    Large numbers of Syrian refugees fleeing the conflict have entered Europe, stirring a backlash of nationalism in several countries whose administrations have openly supported increased military actions in the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.

    Related:

    Putin, Erdogan Agree to Intensify Bilateral Cooperation on Syrian Issue
    Syrian Army Declares Victory in Eastern Ghouta
    US-UK-France Missile Attack 'Colonialist Aggression' - Syrian Analyst
    Tags:
    immigration, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, escalation, airstrike, Syrian war, Syrian crisis, Cold War, immigration, The Syrian war, Syrian crisis, United Nations, UN Security Council (UNSC), Bashar al-Assad, Antonio Guterres, France, United Kingdom, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    US-Led Overnight Missile Strikes Against Syria
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse